Tahoe Drops Game One Against Utah

April 4, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

Tahoe Knight Monsters News Release









Tahoe Knight Monsters' Jesper Vikman on the ice

(Tahoe Knight Monsters) Tahoe Knight Monsters' Jesper Vikman on the ice(Tahoe Knight Monsters)

The Tahoe Knight Monsters dropped the first game of the series against the Utah Grizzlies, extending their losing streak to three games. Isaac Johnson recorded two points with seven other players registering a point, but special teams' issues plagued Tahoe for the third straight game.

Things started off in the right direction for Tahoe as Patrick Newell scored off a two-on-one rush with Logan Nelson just 44 seconds in. However, woes on the power play began as they concluded the first period with zero goals on two attempts.

Tahoe started the second period with another missed powerplay opportunity which led to Luke Manning scoring for the Grizzlies moments after. But 13 seconds later Luke Adam put Tahoe back on top off of a rebounded shot from Anthony Collins.

Halfway through the second, while Tahoe was on the penalty kill, Derek Daschke put one past Jesper Vikman marking the beginning of Utah's deadly powerplay.

That trend carried over into the third as the next two goals by the Grizzlies were on the man advantage despite only having four shots in the final 20 minutes.

Tahoe attempted a late comeback with a Sloan Stanick goal that came with an extra attacker, but by then it was too little, too late. The buzzer sounded on another disappointing game for the Knight Monsters, who have now allowed nine power play goals in their last five games.

The Knight Monsters will look to end their losing skid tomorrow against the Utah Grizzlies at the Maverick Center at 6:10 p.m. Khalin Kapoor will be on the call on the Knight Monsters Broadcast Network and FloHockey.TV.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from April 4, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.