Tahoe Drops Game One Against Utah
April 4, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)
Tahoe Knight Monsters News Release
The Tahoe Knight Monsters dropped the first game of the series against the Utah Grizzlies, extending their losing streak to three games. Isaac Johnson recorded two points with seven other players registering a point, but special teams' issues plagued Tahoe for the third straight game.
Things started off in the right direction for Tahoe as Patrick Newell scored off a two-on-one rush with Logan Nelson just 44 seconds in. However, woes on the power play began as they concluded the first period with zero goals on two attempts.
Tahoe started the second period with another missed powerplay opportunity which led to Luke Manning scoring for the Grizzlies moments after. But 13 seconds later Luke Adam put Tahoe back on top off of a rebounded shot from Anthony Collins.
Halfway through the second, while Tahoe was on the penalty kill, Derek Daschke put one past Jesper Vikman marking the beginning of Utah's deadly powerplay.
That trend carried over into the third as the next two goals by the Grizzlies were on the man advantage despite only having four shots in the final 20 minutes.
Tahoe attempted a late comeback with a Sloan Stanick goal that came with an extra attacker, but by then it was too little, too late. The buzzer sounded on another disappointing game for the Knight Monsters, who have now allowed nine power play goals in their last five games.
The Knight Monsters will look to end their losing skid tomorrow against the Utah Grizzlies at the Maverick Center at 6:10 p.m. Khalin Kapoor will be on the call on the Knight Monsters Broadcast Network and FloHockey.TV.
Images from this story
|
Tahoe Knight Monsters' Jesper Vikman on the ice
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from April 4, 2025
- Fuel Defeat Komets 4-2 on Friday Night - Indy Fuel
- Grizzlies Win 4-3 on Star Wars Night - Utah Grizzlies
- Royals Downed by Nailers in Weekend Series Opener, 6-3 - Reading Royals
- Tahoe Drops Game One Against Utah - Tahoe Knight Monsters
- Royals Face Nailers in Weekend Middle Match in Wheeling - Reading Royals
- Americans' Three-Game Point Streak Comes to an End - Allen Americans
- Oilers Top Thunder Via Three Unanswered in Third Period - Tulsa Oilers
- Bison Suffer Loss to Walleye - Bloomington Bison
- Heartlanders Rally to Win First Game Against Norfolk, 4-3 (OT) - Iowa Heartlanders
- Dickman Nets 30th Goal in Loss at Tulsa - Wichita Thunder
- Lions Are North Division Champions - Trois-Rivieres Lions
- Kaleb Pearson and Patrick Moynihan Score Twice in Victory, 7-3 - Idaho Steelheads
- Admirals Secure Point in OT Defeat Against Heartlanders - Norfolk Admirals
- Four Unanswered Goals Power Railers To 5-4 Win Over Thunder - Worcester Railers HC
- Everblades Win with Spectacular Comeback - Florida Everblades
- Cyclones Defeat the K-Wings, 3-2, in Overtime Thriller - Cincinnati Cyclones
- Walleye Clinch Central Division Title in Win at Bloomington - Toledo Walleye
- Rush Ride Second-Period Surge To 6-3 Win Over Mavericks - Kansas City Mavericks
- Radomsky Dazzles, Rush Hang Six on Mavericks in Road Win - Rapid City Rush
- Swamp Rabbits' Rally Late Falls Short in Tight Affair - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- K-Wings Grind Vital Point, Fall to Cyclones in OT Friday - Kalamazoo Wings
- Komets Dropped by Indy 4-2 - Fort Wayne Komets
- Nailers Capture 40th Win - Wheeling Nailers
- Vidmar Scores Pair in Loss to Lions - Maine Mariners
- ECHL Transactions - April 4 - ECHL
- Steelheads Sign University of Minnesota Captain Mason Nevers to an ECHL Contract - Idaho Steelheads
- Thunder Closes Road Trip Tonight at Tulsa - Wichita Thunder
- Forward Jordan Frasca Reassigned by the Nashville Predators to the Gladiators - Atlanta Gladiators
- Mariners Sign University of New England Goaltender Stanizzi - Maine Mariners
- Admirals Sign Forward Jack O'Leary to ATO - Norfolk Admirals
- Ryan Warsofsky Named Team USA Head Coach for 2025 IIHF World Championship - South Carolina Stingrays
- Jake Chiasson Reassigned by Ottawa Senators to Belleville Senators from Orlando Solar Bears - Orlando Solar Bears
- Forward Kyler Kupka Returns to the Stingrays - South Carolina Stingrays
- Thunder Sign Forward Jakob Breault to ATO - Adirondack Thunder
- Owner Patrick Cavanagh Set to Receive the 2025 Tom Fergusson Memorial Award Presented by the Norfolk Sports Club - Norfolk Admirals
- Game Day #67 - Lions de Trois-Rivières vs. Maine Mariners - Trois-Rivieres Lions
- Rush Game Notes: April 4, 2025 at Kansas City Mavericks - Rapid City Rush
- City of Coralville to Formally Recognize Heartlanders for Making Playoffs on Tuesday, April 8 - Iowa Heartlanders
- Grizzlies Gameday: Star Wars Night at Maverik Center - Utah Grizzlies
- ECHL Announces Fine, Suspension - ECHL
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.