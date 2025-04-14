Maier Named ECHL Goaltender of the Week

PORTLAND, ME - Maine Mariners netminder Nolan Maier was named the Warrior Hockey ECHL Goaltender of the Week for April 7-13.

Maier went 2-0-0 with one shutout, a 0.50 goals-against average and a save percentage of .981 in two appearances last week.

The 24-year-old made 19 saves in 4-1 win against Trois-Rivičres on Wednesday before stopping all 34 shots he faced in a 1-0 victory at Adirondack on Saturday. It was Maier's fourth shutout of the season, setting a Mariners franchise record, for both a season and a career.

Under contract to Providence of the American Hockey League, Maier went 10-11-1 in 22 appearances for the Mariners this season with four shutouts, a 2.93 goals-against average and a save percentage of .897. He also saw action in one game with the Bruins.

A native of Yorkton, Saskatchewan, Maier has appeared in 86 career ECHL games with Maine and Reading with an overall record of 37-37-10 with six shutouts, a 2.98 goals-against average and a save percentage of .899. He is 6-3-2 with a 2.88 goals-against average and a save percentage of .886 in 11 career AHL outings with Providence and Lehigh Valley.

Prior to turning pro, Maier appeared in 216 career games with Saskatoon of the Western Hockey League where he was 122-72-11 with 12 shutouts, a 2.89 goals-against average and a save percentage of .905.

The Mariners wrapped up the 2024-25 season with a 4-2 win over the Adirondack Thunder on Sunday afternoon at home, finishing with a record of 33-35-4. They finished the season winning seven of their last nine games, collecting points in 14 of the final 19. Their seventh ECHL season will begin in October. For more information on ticket packages for the 2025-26 season, fans can call 833-GO-MAINE, go to MarinersOfMaine.com, or visit the Mariners front office at 94 Free Street in Portland.

