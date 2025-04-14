Alex Cousineau Becomes the Youngest President in ECHL History

April 14, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

Trois-Rivieres Lions News Release







Trois-Rivières - With the ECHL's Kelly Cup playoffs set to begin, the (Montreal Canadiens affiliate) Lions de Trois-Rivières - along with the team's owners, Spire Holdings - are proud to announce Alex Cousineau's appointment as team president.

The Lions' executive vice-president since October 2024 now officially becomes the second president in Lions' history, as well as the youngest president in ECHL history. He succeeds Mark Weightman, who held the position from 2021 to 2023.

Cousineau joined the Lions as hockey operations coordinator during the team's inaugural 2021-22 season. He has since risen through the team's ranks, becoming assistant general manager of hockey operations during the 2023-24 season. He was named vice president of business development when Spire Holdings acquired the Lions in spring 2024, and subsequently became executive vice president in fall 2024.

According to Todd Mackin, Spire Holdings president, Cousineau's appointment was the logical next step: " From the 1st trip our group took to Trois Rivieres, Alex Cousineau has been an impressive leader. His knowledge, work ethic and growth trajectory are exactly what we look for in a President. Alex has worked through the good times and the bad and has continued to fight to make this organization one of the best in the ECHL on and off the ice."

The Lions' newly named president says he is honoured by the confidence the team's owners have shown in him. "It is a tremendous privilege to be named president of the Lions de Trois-Rivières," Cousineau said. "Becoming the youngest president in ECHL history is both a great honour as well as additional motivation to push boundaries and move our organization forward. I would like to thank Spire Holdings, Jeff Dickerson and Todd Mackin for the confidence they have shown in me. I would also like to express my sincere gratitude to the dedicated and passionate individuals within the Lions de Trois-Rivières organization, without whom none of this would have been possible.

Trois-Rivières is a true hockey city - proud and united - and I am determined to help the Lions grow both on the ice and in our community. This is just the beginning, and I am really looking forward to experiencing everything that lies ahead with all of you," Cousineau added.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from April 14, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.