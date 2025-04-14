Komets Announce End-Of-Season Team Award Winners

April 14, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

Fort Wayne Komets News Release







NOB Brick Award For the Stonewall Defensive Forward of the season, sponsored by Nob Brick and Fireplace. The winner can be counted on by the head coach to play a sound defensive game at both ends of the rink, no matter what the situation.

WINNER: NOLAN VOLCAN

Unsung Hero Award The "5/30" award in tribute to Robbie Irons and the late Terry Pembroke, two longtime Komet players and members of the Komets Hall of Fame. This award is given to the player whose hard work, dedication to his teammates and love of the game is in the true spirit of Komet legends Robbie Irons and Terry Pembroke. The award is sponsored by the Komet Legends.

WINNER: NOAH GANSKE

Komet Defenseman of the Year Award for the Komet defenseman and his overall play at both ends of the rink. His teammates count on him to help move the puck up the ice, work the power play and kill penalties. Sponsored by the Komet Hockey Club.

WINNER: KYLE MAYHEW

Komet Rookie of the Year Award For the player who had not played more than 25 games at the pro level prior to this season. Sponsored by the Komet Hockey Club and Foss Folk family.

WINNER: BRETT BROCHU

Komets Most Improved Player Award for the player showing the most improvement in his game from the beginning of the season to the end. Player must have been on the Komet roster all season long to qualify. Sponsored by the Komet Hockey Club.

WINNER: CONNOR UNGAR

Wiegmann Family "True Komet" Award for the player that best exemplifies team spirit and positive attitude on and off the ice. Sponsored by the Wiegmann family.

WINNER: ANTHONY PETRUZZELLI

Mr. Hustle Award This award considers a player's personal statistics (i.e., goals, assists, on-ice hits at home) and a player's overall up-tempo game style. Sponsored by the Stratman family.

WINNER: JACK GORNIAK

Team MVP as voted by the team.

WINNER: JACK DUGAN

