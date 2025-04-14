Stingrays Weekly Report- April 14

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. - The Stingrays have concluded their regular season and will now turn their attention to the 2025 Kelly Cup Playoffs presented by Neal Brothers. They have won the Brabham Cup as the number one ECHL team in the regular season and will have home-ice advantage for the entire Kelly Cup Playoffs.

The Stingrays broke the franchise single-season records for wins, home wins, and points this regular season. South Carolina will face the Orlando Solar Bears in round one of the playoffs.

The Stingrays broke the franchise single-season records for wins, home wins, and points this regular season. South Carolina will face the Orlando Solar Bears in round one of the playoffs.

STINGRAYS RECORD: 52-15-3-2 LAST WEEK: 2-1-0-0

LAST WEEK'S GAMES

Friday, April 11 at Norfolk Admirals | 6-3 W

The South Carolina Stingrays secured a 6-3 victory over the Norfolk Admirals on Friday night and earned their 16th consecutive win. With the victory, the Stingrays clinched the 2024-25 Brabham Cup championship for having the best regular season record in the ECHL. Dean Loukus (2), Jace Isley, Charlie Combs, Erik Middendorf, and Lynden Breen scored tonight for the Stingrays, while goaltender Mitchell Gibson stopped 18 of 21 shots in the win.

Saturday, April 12 at Norfolk Admirals| 5-2 W

The South Carolina Stingrays secured a 5-2 victory over the Norfolk Admirals on Saturday night and earned their 17th consecutive win. Ryan Hofer, Tyler Weiss, Lynden Breen, Erik Middendorf, and Charlie Combs scored for the Stingrays, while goaltender Seth Eisele stopped 17 of 19 shots in the victory.

Sunday, April 13 at Greenville Swamp Rabbits| 2-1 L

The Stingrays' 17-game win streak was snapped in Greenville on Sunday as they fell 2-1 to the Swamp Rabbits in their regular season finale. Jackson van de Leest scored the lone goal for the Stingrays, while goaltender Seth Eisele stopped 36 of 38 shots.

STINGRAYS LEADERS

Goals: Kyler Kupka (27)

Assists: Austin Magera (40)

Points: Josh Wilkins (58)

Plus/Minus: Jayden Lee (+36)

Penalty Minutes: Justin Nachbaur (173)

Power Play Goals: Kyler Kupka (10)

Wins: Garin Bjorklund*(21)

Goals Against Average: Mitchell Gibson (1.75)

Save Percentage: Mitchell Gibson (.933)

* Bjorklund is currently with the AHL's Hershey Bears

THIS WEEK'S GAMES

Friday, April 18 vs. Orlando Solar Bears | 7:05 pm EST

Saturday, April 19 vs. Orlando Solar Bears | 6:05 pm EST

Video Coverage: FloHockey; Radio Coverage: Stingrays Broadcast Network

BREEN BURYING GOALS- South Carolina's newest addition, Lynden Breen, scored his first professional goal on Friday. He added another goal on Saturday. Read more about Lynden here and learn more about him in this interview.

THE NOTORIOUS G.I.B- Goaltender Mitchell Gibson has earned eleven consecutive wins and only lost one game this regular season. He was sidelined with an injury from December 21 through March 3 but is 7-0 since returning to action.

The Stingrays have announced the dates for all home first-round playoff games. They will host the Orlando Solar Bears at the North Charleston Coliseum for games one and two on April 18 and 19.

Limited tickets are available for South Carolina's home playoff games.

