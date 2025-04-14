Forward Alexander Suzdalev Reassigned to Stingrays
April 14, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)
South Carolina Stingrays News Release
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. - The South Carolina Stingrays, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Washington Capitals and AHL's Hershey Bears, announced today that forward Alexander Suzdalev has been reassigned by Washington from Hershey to South Carolina.
Suzdalev, 21, is in his first season of North American professional hockey. He has tallied 39 points (15 goals, 24 assists) in 50 games for South Carolina this season and has skated in three AHL games for the Bears. He is on an entry-level NHL contract with Washington.
The Stingrays open the 2025 Kelly Cup Playoffs presented by Neal Brothers this Friday, April 18th, at the North Charleston Coliseum for Game 1 of the South Division Semifinal round against the Orlando Solar Bears. Puck drop is set for 7:05 p.m.
Playoff Tickets Are On Sale Now for Games 1 and 2! Grab your tickets to the 2025 Kelly Cup Playoffs at Ticketmaster.
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from April 14, 2025
- Forward Alexander Suzdalev Reassigned to Stingrays - South Carolina Stingrays
- Maine's Maier Named Warrior Hockey/ECHL Goaltender of the Week - ECHL
- Maier Named ECHL Goaltender of the Week - Maine Mariners
- Cade Borchardt Named ECHL Plus Performer of the Year - Kansas City Mavericks
- Alex Cousineau Becomes the Youngest President in ECHL History - Trois-Rivieres Lions
- Stingrays Weekly Report- April 14 - South Carolina Stingrays
- Lions Conclude Regular Season in Convincing Fashion - Trois-Rivieres Lions
- Walleye Achieve First Full-Season Sellout in Team History - Toledo Walleye
- Toledo Walleye Weekly No. 26: April 14, 2025 - Toledo Walleye
- Komets Announce End-Of-Season Team Award Winners - Fort Wayne Komets
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent South Carolina Stingrays Stories
- Forward Alexander Suzdalev Reassigned to Stingrays
- Stingrays Weekly Report- April 14
- Stingrays Win Streak Snapped at 17 with 2-1 Loss in Greenville
- Stingrays Skate Past Admirals for Seventeenth Straight Win
- Stingrays Double up Admirals 6-3 and Clinch 2024-25 Brabham Cup