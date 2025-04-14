Forward Alexander Suzdalev Reassigned to Stingrays

April 14, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

South Carolina Stingrays News Release







NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. - The South Carolina Stingrays, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Washington Capitals and AHL's Hershey Bears, announced today that forward Alexander Suzdalev has been reassigned by Washington from Hershey to South Carolina.

Suzdalev, 21, is in his first season of North American professional hockey. He has tallied 39 points (15 goals, 24 assists) in 50 games for South Carolina this season and has skated in three AHL games for the Bears. He is on an entry-level NHL contract with Washington.

The Stingrays open the 2025 Kelly Cup Playoffs presented by Neal Brothers this Friday, April 18th, at the North Charleston Coliseum for Game 1 of the South Division Semifinal round against the Orlando Solar Bears. Puck drop is set for 7:05 p.m.

Playoff Tickets Are On Sale Now for Games 1 and 2! Grab your tickets to the 2025 Kelly Cup Playoffs at Ticketmaster.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from April 14, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.