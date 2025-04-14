Lions Conclude Regular Season in Convincing Fashion

April 14, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

Trois-Rivieres Lions News Release







Trois-Rivières - (Montreal Canadiens affiliate) Lions de Trois-Rivières finished their regular season campaign in style with a convincing 5-1 victory over the (Pittsburgh Penguins affiliate) Wheeling Nailers on Sunday afternoon at Colisée Vidéotron.

The Lions started the game strongly, creating several quality scoring opportunities. Trois-Rivières' Jakov Novak made the score 1-0 at 5:15 with Lions' Player of the Year Anthony Beauregard getting an assist, along with Jacob Paquette. At the opposite end of the ice, Lions' goaltender Joe Vrbetic stopped all nine shots he faced.

The Lions made it 2-0 in the second period when Novak scored his second of the game at 10:47, this time on the power play. Wheeling's Cole Tymkin narrowed the lead to 2-1 at 12:05 when he scored off a long rebound surrendered by Vrbetic. The Lions then thought they had regained their two-goal lead with an Alex Beaucage tally, but the goal was disallowed after the officials deemed there was goalkeeper interference.

The Lions continued to storm the Nailers' goal in the third period and that strategy resulted in Trois-Rivières extending their lead to 5-1 with goals coming from Xavier Cormier, Novak with his third of the game and finally Beaucage.

The Lions will now begin getting ready for Round 1 of the Kelly Cup playoffs when the (Philadelphia Flyers affiliate) Reading Royals come to Colisée Vidéotron for the first game of their best-of-seven series on Friday night.

1st star: Jakov Novak, Lions de Trois-Rivières

2nd star: Xavier Cormier, Lions de Trois-Rivières

3rd star: Anthony Beauregard, Lions de Trois-Rivières

