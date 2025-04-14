Bear Bites - Solar Bears Update

April 14, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

Orlando Solar Bears News Release









Orlando Solar Bears exchange fist bumps

(Orlando Solar Bears) Orlando Solar Bears exchange fist bumps(Orlando Solar Bears)

ORLANDO, Fla. - The Solar Bears wrapped up the final week of the regular season with two victories over the Greenville Swamp Rabbits and Jacksonville Icemen on Sunday. Now, Orlando prepares for its first round playoff series against the Brabham Cup winning South Carolina Stingrays which opens Friday night in North Charleston, SC.

Upcoming Schedule:

Friday, April 18 - Game One at South Carolina - 7:05 PM

Saturday, April 19 - Game Two at South Carolina - 6:05 PM

Browse single-game tickets for the 2025 Kelly Cup Playoffs

Get Tickets in the KFC Finger Lickin' Good Section!

Bid on Orlando 150 Jerseys Here!

Hockey Season or Not, the Heat Never Stops!

The regular season may be winding down, but the heat keeps going! Keep the fire alive all year long with 15% off all Stanky Sauce flavors, including Solar Flare Hot Sauce-the official hot sauce of the Orlando Solar Bears! Plus, enjoy FREE shipping on orders of $40 or more!

Use code GOBEARS15 at checkout and keep bringing the heat to every meal.

Shop Now & Save 15%

This offer is valid year-round at stankysauce.com, but cannot be combined with other discounts or applied to bundle packs.

Stay bold, stay spicy, and Go Bears!

#1 South Carolina Stingrays (52-15-5) vs. #4 Orlando Solar Bears (37-25-10)

Game 1 - Friday, April 18 at 7:-05 p.m. ET at South Carolina

Game 2 - Saturday, April 19 at 6:05 p.m. ET at South Carolina

Game 3 - Tuesday, April 22 at 7 p.m. ET at Orlando

Note: Dates for games 4 & 5 in Orlando are TBD based on Orlando Magic playoff schedule

Game 6 - Tuesday, April 29 at 7:05 p.m. ET at South Carolina (If Necessary)

Game 7 - Wednesday, April 30 at 7:05 p.m. ET at South Carolina (If Necessary)

Get Round One Kelly Cup Playoff Tickets Here!

This is it, series-deciding Game 3 of the G League Finals at Osceola Heritage Park, TONIGHT at 8pm! This is your chance to rally your family, friends, team, clients, or coworkers for a legendary night watching NBA-caliber basketball. Don't miss out!

The Amazing Sladek will be performing at halftime and the first 1,000 fans in the door will receive a FINALS t-shirt!

If you are interested in attending with a group of 10 or more, renting an all-inclusive single-game floor suite (6 seats), or all-inclusive single-game concourse suite (12 seats), please reach out to the Osceola Magic Ticket Sales department at info@osceolamagic.com or call 407-447-2140

Use promo code: OSBMAGIC

Let's bring that championship energy to Osceola!

Ivanhoe Park Brewing Co. and Ivanhoe Park Lager House are the official pregame party locations all season long for the Orlando Solar Bears. Drop by Ivanhoe Park Brewing Co. at 1300 Alden Road or Ivanhoe Park Lager House at 23 N Orange Blossom Trail for all the fun before heading to Kia Center to watch the Bears!

AT A GLANCE:

2024-25 RECORD: 37-25-10-0 (.583)

LAST WEEK'S RECORD: 2-0-0-0

2024-25 LEADERS:

TOP SCORER: Aaron Luchuk - 59 points

MOST GOALS: Spencer Kersten - 25 goals

MOST ASSISTS: Aaron Luchuk - 35 assists

PIM LEADER: Kelly Bent - 217 PIM

PLUS-MINUS LEADER: Spencer Kersten - +19

LAST WEEK'S GAMES:

Friday, April 11 vs. Greenville Swamp Rabbits: 3-0 W

Solar Bears goaltender Jon Gilles shut down the Swamp Rabbits, making 34 saves and earning his first ECHL shutout. Aaron Luchuk (24), Jaydon Dureau (14), and Tyler Bird (20) all tallied for the Solar Bears in a dominating 3-0 victory in front of a sellout crowd at Kia Center.

Sunday, April 13 at Jacksonville Icemen: 3-2 W

The Solar Bears wrapped up the 2024-25 season with a one-goal victory of the Jacksonville Icemen. Milo Roelens tallied his first as a Solar Bear in the first period, but the Solar Bears trailed 2-1 after the first period. Rookie Ryan O'Reilly scored his first professional goal in the second period to tie the score the score and Spencer Kersten gave Orlando the lead with his 25th goal of the season and 55th point, becoming the new Solar Bears single-season rookie scoring leader.

BITES:

Jon Gilles recorded his first ECHL shutout with 34 saves Friday night vs. Greenville.

Tyler Bird tallied his 200th professional point Friday night vs. Greenville.

Ryan O'Reilly scored his first professional goal Sunday at Jacksonville.

Cole Kodsi picked up his first professional point on an assist on Milo Roelens goal Sunday at Jacksonville.

Orlando has 35+ wins in back-to-back seasons for the first time since 2013-14 (43 - most in franchise history) and 2014-15 season (37)

Orlando meets South Carolina in the Kelly Cup Playoffs for the third time. Orlando is 2-0 in their all-time meetings and holds an 8-1 head-to-head against South Carolina in the playoffs. Last meeting was 2019 South Division Semi-Final, ORL def SC, 4-1.

BEARS IN THE NHL:

Two former Solar Bears currently occupy spots on NHL rosters for the 2024-25 season - here we will track their progress:

Darcy Kuemper - Goaltender - Los Angeles Kings - 49 GP, 30-11-7, .921%

Mason Marchment - Forward - Dallas Stars - 61 GP, 21g-25a

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from April 14, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.