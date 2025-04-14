Maine's Maier Named Warrior Hockey/ECHL Goaltender of the Week

April 14, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release









Maine Mariners goaltender Nolan Maier

(Maine Mariners) Maine Mariners goaltender Nolan Maier(Maine Mariners)

SHREWSBURY, N.J. - Nolan Maier of the Maine Mariners is the Warrior Hockey ECHL Goaltender of the Week for April 7-13.

Maier went 2-0-0 with one shutout, a 0.50 goals-against average and a save percentage of .981 in two appearances last week.

The 24-year-old made 19 saves in 4-1 win against Trois-Rivières on Wednesday before stopping all 34 shots he faced in a 1-0 victory at Adirondack on Saturday.

Under contract to Providence of the American Hockey League, Maier went 10-11-1 in 22 appearances for the Mariners this season with four shutouts, a 2.93 goals-against average and a save percentage of .897. He also saw action in one game with the Bruins.

A native of Yorkton, Saskatchewan, Maier has appeared in 86 career ECHL games with Maine and Reading with an overall record of 37-37-10 with six shutouts, a 2.98 goals-against average and a save percentage of .899. He is 6-3-2 with a 2.88 goals-against average and a save percentage of .886 in 11 career AHL outings with Providence and Lehigh Valley.

Prior to turning pro, Maier appeared in 216 career games with Saskatoon of the Western Hockey League where he was 122-72-11 with 12 shutouts, a 2.89 goals-against average and a save percentage of .905.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from April 14, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.