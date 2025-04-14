Walleye Achieve First Full-Season Sellout in Team History

April 14, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

Toledo Walleye News Release







Toledo, OH - The Toledo Walleye concluded the 2024-25 regular season on Sunday, setting several new franchise records. For the first time in team history, the Walleye sold out all 36 of their regular season home games. Sunday's game was also the team's 70th consecutive sellout and 341st overall.

In addition to sellout records, the Walleye set a new regular season attendance record with 272,748 total attendees. The previous attendance record, set during the 2023-24 season, was 284,621 total attendees. Toledo celebrated another sales milestone earlier this season when they announced that Ticket Plans had sold out for the first time in franchise history.

We are thrilled to see the excitement for Walleye hockey continue to grow and are grateful to our dedicated players, coaches, and staff who help make this happen," said Neil Neukam, executive vice president and general manager. "We also owe a huge thank you to our amazing fans for their enthusiastic support and for proving season after season why they are the best fans in the ECHL.

Next up for Toledo is the much-anticipated Kelly Cup playoffs. The Walleye will face the Indy Fuel in the Division Semifinals. Games 1 and 2 of the best-of-seven series will be held Thursday, April 17, and Friday, April 18 at the Huntington Center. Tickets are available at toledowalleye.com or by calling 419-725-9255.

