Sloan Stanick Named ECHL Rookie of the Year

April 14, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

Sloan Stanick of the Tahoe Knight Monsters

STATELINE, NV - The Tahoe Knight Monsters, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Vegas Golden Knights and the AHL's Henderson Silver Knights, announced today that Sloan Stanick has been named the 2024-25 recipient of the John A. Daley Memorial Trophy as the ECHL Rookie of the Year.

Stanick, 21, finished the regular season with 29 goals and 50 assists in 70 games, leading rookies in both categories. His 79 points was most among rookies by a margin of 24, tied for second overall across the ECHL, and led the Knight Monsters.

"It's pretty special, coming into the year you're not sure what's going to happen," said Stanick. "A lot of credit to my two linemates, they've really helped me accomplish this goal and it's pretty special for my family and I."

He also led rookies in shots with 252, and was fourth in power-play points with 19. In the final 18 games of the regular season since the beginning of March, he paced Tahoe skaters with 23 points (8 goals, 15 assists).

"He's been excited to be here every day that he's been here... he's been bought in from day one in terms of being a good Knight Monster," said Knight Monsters head coach Alex Loh. "Couldn't be more proud of him, he certainly earned it, and he's been a huge asset for us all season."

22 of his 50 assists went into linemate Simon Pinard's 33 goals, a testament to how dynamic that line of Hughes, Stanick, and Pinard was all season long.

"We're together all the time every single day... it's pretty special to play with them," said Stanick. "To assist that many goals that [Pinard] scored is pretty cool, he's a really good player."

Stanick will now take his talents to his first ECHL playoff run, as the Knight Monsters begin their quest for the Kelly Cup in Wichita on Saturday at 4:05 pm PT. Tickets for the first round are on sale at https://knightmonstershockey.com/playoffs, presented by Thermal Technology.

"We look forward to seeing you all cheer us on in the playoffs, it's going to be even louder and we're really excited for it," said Stanick.

