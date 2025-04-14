Cade Borchardt Named ECHL Plus Performer of the Year

INDEPENDENCE, MO - The Kansas City Mavericks are proud to announce that assistant captain Cade Borchardt has been named the 2024-25 AMI Graphics Plus Performer of the Year, awarded annually to the ECHL player with the league's highest plus-minus rating.

Borchardt concluded the regular season with a +43 rating, leading all ECHL skaters and becoming the second consecutive Mavericks player to earn the honor. Defenseman Jake McLaughlin also finished among the league's leaders this season, placing fourth overall at +35. In 2023-24, forward Max Andreev tied for the league lead at +34.

Borchardt's +43 rating reflects his exceptional two-way play, dominance at even strength, and consistent impact in all situations. His performance was pivotal in leading Kansas City to the top of the Western Conference and establishing the Mavericks as one of the most balanced and defensively sound teams in the league.

In addition to earning Plus Performer of the Year, Borchardt capped off a historic season by breaking the Mavericks' single-season goal record with 40 goals. He finished the regular season with 71 points (40 goals, 31 assists) in 58 games, leading the league in goals and ranking among the top overall scorers. He also appeared in five games with the AHL's Coachella Valley Firebirds, gaining valuable experience at the next level.

