K-Wings Release 2025-26 Regular Season Schedule

May 20, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

Kalamazoo Wings News Release







KALAMAZOO, MI - The Kalamazoo Wings, proud ECHL affiliate of the National Hockey League's Vancouver Canucks, announced the release of the club's 2025-26 ECHL regular-season schedule Tuesday.

The K-Wings play 72 regular-season games, including 36 home games, starting with the Home Opener on Saturday, October 18, 2025 at 4:30 p.m. versus the Fort Wayne Komets at Wings Event Center.

Kalamazoo's home schedule includes three (3) games in October, eight (8) games in November, three (3) games in December, six (6) games in January, six (6) games in February, seven (7) games in March, and three (3) games in April.

Thirty-two (32) of the K-Wings' 36 home games fall on weekend dates in 2025-26; 11 on Friday, 11 on Saturday and 10 on Sunday.

A full promotional schedule will be released at a later date. Promo highlights include the team's traditional New Year's Eve game Wednesday, Dec. 31 at 6:00 p.m. versus Toledo, Lavender Ice on Nov. 14 versus Fort Wayne, the Rainbow Ice game on Jan. 16 versus Indy, Pink Ice on Feb. 7 versus Bloomington, and the Green Ice game on Mar. 14 versus Indy.

The K-Wings play 11 games outside the Central Division in 2025-26. The K-Wings will travel to Adirondack (three games) & Wheeling (two games) with home tilts versus Jacksonville (three games) & Rapid City (three games).

Puck drop times for specific days of the week are as follows:

Wednesday: 7:00 p.m. (6:00 p.m. for NYE)

Fridays: 7:00 p.m.

Saturdays: 4:30 p.m. (7:00 p.m. for Pink Ice & Green Ice)

Sundays: 3:00 p.m.

Nine of our Saturday home games this season will begin at 4:30 PM to better accommodate family schedules and create more flexible and fan-friendly evenings.

Kalamazoo Wings Season Ticket Package s and Business Insider Season Tickets are on sale now. More details, benefits and pricing are available by calling (269) 345-1125.

KALAMAZOO WINGS 2025-26 SCHEDULE

Home = BOLD | Away = ITALIC

Saturday, Oct. 18 - vs. Fort Wayne Komets

Friday, Oct. 24 - vs. Iowa Heartlanders

Saturday, Oct. 25 - vs. Iowa Heartlanders

Friday, Oct. 31 - at Bloomington Bison

Sunday, Nov. 2 - vs. Indy Fuel

Friday, Nov. 7 - vs. Toledo Walleye

Saturday, Nov. 8 - at Toledo Walleye

Sunday, Nov. 9 - vs. Bloomington Bison

Tuesday, Nov. 11 - at Wheeling Nailers

Friday, Nov. 14 - vs. Fort Wayne Komets

Saturday, Nov. 15 - vs. Cincinnati Cyclones

Sunday, Nov. 16 - vs. Cincinnati Cyclones

Wednesday, Nov. 19 at Iowa Heartlanders

Saturday, Nov. 22 - at Fort Wayne Komets

Wednesday, Nov. 26 - vs. Fort Wayne Komets

Thursday, Nov. 27 - at Fort Wayne Komets

Friday, Nov. 28 - vs. Cincinnati Cyclones

Friday, Dec. 5 - at Bloomington Bison

Saturday, Dec. 6 - at Bloomington Bison

Wednesday, Dec. 10 - vs. Bloomington Bison

Friday, Dec. 12 - at Cincinnati Cyclones

Saturday, Dec. 13 - at Fort Wayne Komets

Sunday, Dec. 14 - vs. Fort Wayne Komets

Friday, Dec. 19 - at Bloomington Bison

Saturday, Dec. 20 - at Bloomington Bison

Friday, Dec. 26 - at Cincinnati Cyclones

Saturday, Dec. 27 - at Cincinnati Cyclones

Sunday, Dec. 28 - at Fort Wayne Komets

Wednesday, Dec. 31 - vs. Toledo Walleye

Saturday, Jan. 3 - at Indy Fuel

Sunday, Jan. 4 - vs. Indy Fuel

Saturday, Jan. 10 - vs. Iowa Heartlanders

Sunday, Jan. 11 - vs. Iowa Heartlanders

Wednesday, Jan. 14 - at Iowa Heartlanders

Friday, Jan. 16 - vs. Indy Fuel

Saturday, Jan. 17 - at Indy Fuel

Monday, Jan. 19 - at Cincinnati Cyclones

Friday, Jan. 23 - at Toledo Walleye

Saturday, Jan. 24 - vs. Toledo Walleye

Friday, Jan. 30 - vs. Toledo Walleye

Saturday, Jan. 31 - at Toledo Walleye

Sunday, Feb. 1 - vs. Bloomington Bison

Wednesday, Feb. 4 - at Cincinnati Cyclones

Friday, Feb. 6 - vs. Bloomington Bison

Saturday, Feb. 7 - vs. Bloomington Bison

Wednesday, Feb. 11 - at Iowa Heartlanders

Friday, Feb. 13 - at Iowa Heartlanders

Saturday, Feb. 14 - at Iowa Heartlanders

Wednesday, Feb. 18 - vs. Cincinnati Cyclones

Friday, Feb. 20 - vs. Indy Fuel

Saturday, Feb. 21 - vs. Indy Fuel

Tuesday, Feb. 24 - at Indy Fuel

Friday, Feb. 27 - at. Wheeling Nailers

Saturday, Feb. 28 - at Cincinnati Cyclones

Sunday, Mar. 1 - at Cincinnati Cyclones

Friday, Mar. 6 - vs. Jacksonville Icemen

Saturday, Mar. 7 - vs. Jacksonville Icemen

Sunday, Mar. 8 - vs. Jacksonville Icemen

Friday, Mar. 13 - at Bloomington Bison

Saturday, Mar. 14 - vs. Indy Fuel

Friday, Mar. 20 - vs. Rapid City Rush

Saturday, Mar. 21 - vs. Rapid City Rush

Sunday, Mar. 22 - vs. Rapid City Rush

Friday, Mar. 27 - at Adirondack Thunder

Saturday, Mar. 28 - at Adirondack Thunder

Sunday, Mar. 29 - at Adirondack Thunder

Friday, Apr. 3 - vs. Toledo Walleye

Saturday, Apr. 4 - at Indy Fuel

Sunday, Apr. 5 - at Bloomington Bison

Friday, Apr. 10 - at Fort Wayne

Saturday, Apr. 11 - vs. Fort Wayne

Sunday, Apr. 12 - vs. Cincinnati Cyclones

--

The Kalamazoo Wings are a professional hockey team located in southwest Michigan that has been a staple in the Kalamazoo, MI professional sports landscape since 1974. The K-Wings compete in the ECHL and are the AA affiliate of the National Hockey League's Vancouver Canucks and the American Hockey League's Abbotsford Canucks. Kalamazoo plays its 36 regular-season home games at Wings Event Center from October through April.







ECHL Stories from May 20, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.