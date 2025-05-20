K-Wings Release 2025-26 Regular Season Schedule
May 20, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)
Kalamazoo Wings News Release
KALAMAZOO, MI - The Kalamazoo Wings, proud ECHL affiliate of the National Hockey League's Vancouver Canucks, announced the release of the club's 2025-26 ECHL regular-season schedule Tuesday.
The K-Wings play 72 regular-season games, including 36 home games, starting with the Home Opener on Saturday, October 18, 2025 at 4:30 p.m. versus the Fort Wayne Komets at Wings Event Center.
Kalamazoo's home schedule includes three (3) games in October, eight (8) games in November, three (3) games in December, six (6) games in January, six (6) games in February, seven (7) games in March, and three (3) games in April.
Thirty-two (32) of the K-Wings' 36 home games fall on weekend dates in 2025-26; 11 on Friday, 11 on Saturday and 10 on Sunday.
A full promotional schedule will be released at a later date. Promo highlights include the team's traditional New Year's Eve game Wednesday, Dec. 31 at 6:00 p.m. versus Toledo, Lavender Ice on Nov. 14 versus Fort Wayne, the Rainbow Ice game on Jan. 16 versus Indy, Pink Ice on Feb. 7 versus Bloomington, and the Green Ice game on Mar. 14 versus Indy.
The K-Wings play 11 games outside the Central Division in 2025-26. The K-Wings will travel to Adirondack (three games) & Wheeling (two games) with home tilts versus Jacksonville (three games) & Rapid City (three games).
Puck drop times for specific days of the week are as follows:
Wednesday: 7:00 p.m. (6:00 p.m. for NYE)
Fridays: 7:00 p.m.
Saturdays: 4:30 p.m. (7:00 p.m. for Pink Ice & Green Ice)
Sundays: 3:00 p.m.
Nine of our Saturday home games this season will begin at 4:30 PM to better accommodate family schedules and create more flexible and fan-friendly evenings.
Kalamazoo Wings Season Ticket Package s and Business Insider Season Tickets are on sale now. More details, benefits and pricing are available by calling (269) 345-1125.
KALAMAZOO WINGS 2025-26 SCHEDULE
Home = BOLD | Away = ITALIC
Saturday, Oct. 18 - vs. Fort Wayne Komets
Friday, Oct. 24 - vs. Iowa Heartlanders
Saturday, Oct. 25 - vs. Iowa Heartlanders
Friday, Oct. 31 - at Bloomington Bison
Sunday, Nov. 2 - vs. Indy Fuel
Friday, Nov. 7 - vs. Toledo Walleye
Saturday, Nov. 8 - at Toledo Walleye
Sunday, Nov. 9 - vs. Bloomington Bison
Tuesday, Nov. 11 - at Wheeling Nailers
Friday, Nov. 14 - vs. Fort Wayne Komets
Saturday, Nov. 15 - vs. Cincinnati Cyclones
Sunday, Nov. 16 - vs. Cincinnati Cyclones
Wednesday, Nov. 19 at Iowa Heartlanders
Saturday, Nov. 22 - at Fort Wayne Komets
Wednesday, Nov. 26 - vs. Fort Wayne Komets
Thursday, Nov. 27 - at Fort Wayne Komets
Friday, Nov. 28 - vs. Cincinnati Cyclones
Friday, Dec. 5 - at Bloomington Bison
Saturday, Dec. 6 - at Bloomington Bison
Wednesday, Dec. 10 - vs. Bloomington Bison
Friday, Dec. 12 - at Cincinnati Cyclones
Saturday, Dec. 13 - at Fort Wayne Komets
Sunday, Dec. 14 - vs. Fort Wayne Komets
Friday, Dec. 19 - at Bloomington Bison
Saturday, Dec. 20 - at Bloomington Bison
Friday, Dec. 26 - at Cincinnati Cyclones
Saturday, Dec. 27 - at Cincinnati Cyclones
Sunday, Dec. 28 - at Fort Wayne Komets
Wednesday, Dec. 31 - vs. Toledo Walleye
Saturday, Jan. 3 - at Indy Fuel
Sunday, Jan. 4 - vs. Indy Fuel
Saturday, Jan. 10 - vs. Iowa Heartlanders
Sunday, Jan. 11 - vs. Iowa Heartlanders
Wednesday, Jan. 14 - at Iowa Heartlanders
Friday, Jan. 16 - vs. Indy Fuel
Saturday, Jan. 17 - at Indy Fuel
Monday, Jan. 19 - at Cincinnati Cyclones
Friday, Jan. 23 - at Toledo Walleye
Saturday, Jan. 24 - vs. Toledo Walleye
Friday, Jan. 30 - vs. Toledo Walleye
Saturday, Jan. 31 - at Toledo Walleye
Sunday, Feb. 1 - vs. Bloomington Bison
Wednesday, Feb. 4 - at Cincinnati Cyclones
Friday, Feb. 6 - vs. Bloomington Bison
Saturday, Feb. 7 - vs. Bloomington Bison
Wednesday, Feb. 11 - at Iowa Heartlanders
Friday, Feb. 13 - at Iowa Heartlanders
Saturday, Feb. 14 - at Iowa Heartlanders
Wednesday, Feb. 18 - vs. Cincinnati Cyclones
Friday, Feb. 20 - vs. Indy Fuel
Saturday, Feb. 21 - vs. Indy Fuel
Tuesday, Feb. 24 - at Indy Fuel
Friday, Feb. 27 - at. Wheeling Nailers
Saturday, Feb. 28 - at Cincinnati Cyclones
Sunday, Mar. 1 - at Cincinnati Cyclones
Friday, Mar. 6 - vs. Jacksonville Icemen
Saturday, Mar. 7 - vs. Jacksonville Icemen
Sunday, Mar. 8 - vs. Jacksonville Icemen
Friday, Mar. 13 - at Bloomington Bison
Saturday, Mar. 14 - vs. Indy Fuel
Friday, Mar. 20 - vs. Rapid City Rush
Saturday, Mar. 21 - vs. Rapid City Rush
Sunday, Mar. 22 - vs. Rapid City Rush
Friday, Mar. 27 - at Adirondack Thunder
Saturday, Mar. 28 - at Adirondack Thunder
Sunday, Mar. 29 - at Adirondack Thunder
Friday, Apr. 3 - vs. Toledo Walleye
Saturday, Apr. 4 - at Indy Fuel
Sunday, Apr. 5 - at Bloomington Bison
Friday, Apr. 10 - at Fort Wayne
Saturday, Apr. 11 - vs. Fort Wayne
Sunday, Apr. 12 - vs. Cincinnati Cyclones
The Kalamazoo Wings are a professional hockey team located in southwest Michigan that has been a staple in the Kalamazoo, MI professional sports landscape since 1974. The K-Wings compete in the ECHL and are the AA affiliate of the National Hockey League's Vancouver Canucks and the American Hockey League's Abbotsford Canucks. Kalamazoo plays its 36 regular-season home games at Wings Event Center from October through April.
