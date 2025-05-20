Moskal, Bantle Score in Tuesday Game 3 Loss to Kansas City
May 20, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)
Toledo Walleye News Release
Toledo, OH - The Toledo Walleye fell to the Kansas City Mavericks in Game 3 of the Western Conference Finals with a final score of 5-2. The Mavericks got their first win of the series, which now stands at 2-1.
How it Happened:
Kansas City played desperate. They played like a team that was down 2-0 in the series. And Toledo unfortunately didn't have much puck luck in this one.
The Walleye had a called-off goal within just the first 30 seconds of the game. Despite Toledo out-playing Kansas City throughout the first, the Mavericks had the power play advantage with three in the first. They were able to capitalize off one to make it 1-0 with just 23 seconds left in the period.
The Mavericks continued as they made it 2-0 early in the second at 1:54. They continued their strength on the power play as they got their second PPG of the evening at 15:01 to make it 3-0.
Toledo put up a fight in the third period. Although KC made it 4-0 at 5:30, the Walleye never gave up. Billy Moskal got the Fish on the board after a scrum in front of the net, while it was reviewed for potential goaltender interference, the goal stood and made the score 4-1. Assisting the goal were Brendon Michaelian and Nick Andrews.
Kansas City got their third power play goal of the evening at 13:19 to make it 5-1 as they went 3-for-7 on the power play.
Toledo put up their second goal courtesy of Carson Bantle on the power play to make it 5-2, on the assists were Colby Ambrosio and Sam Craggs. Toledo out-shot Kansas City 18-5 in the third period but the puck luck was not going their way tonight.
The comeback came up short as time expired and Kansas City got the 5-2 win and put the series at 2-1.
Three Stars Sponsored by Local 245:
1. KC - C. Borchardt (2A)
2. KC - M. Andreev (1G, 1A)
3. KC - C. Carreau (1G, 2A)
What's Next:
The Walleye will look to bounce back on Thursday evening at the Huntington Center. Tickets are still available and can be purchased here. Puck drop is set for 7:15 p.m.
