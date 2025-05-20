ECHL Transactions - May 20

Following are the ECHL transactions for Tuesday, May 20, 2025:

Kansas City:

add cChase Brand, F activated from reserve

add Jimmy Mazza, D activated from reserve

add Jimmy Glynn, F activated from reserve

delete Thomas Farrell, D placed on reserve

delete Zack Trott, F placed on reserve

delete Nathan Dunkley, F placed on reserve

Toledo:

add Colin Swoyer, D activated from reserve

add Will Hillman, F activated from reserve

delete Bobby Russell, D placed on reserve

delete Mitch Lewandowski, F placed on reserve







