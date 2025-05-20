ECHL Transactions - May 20
May 20, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Tuesday, May 20, 2025:
Kansas City:
add cChase Brand, F activated from reserve
add Jimmy Mazza, D activated from reserve
add Jimmy Glynn, F activated from reserve
delete Thomas Farrell, D placed on reserve
delete Zack Trott, F placed on reserve
delete Nathan Dunkley, F placed on reserve
Toledo:
add Colin Swoyer, D activated from reserve
add Will Hillman, F activated from reserve
delete Bobby Russell, D placed on reserve
delete Mitch Lewandowski, F placed on reserve
