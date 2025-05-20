Icemen Remove Interim Tag from Sean Teakle & Garret Cockerill

JACKSONVILLE, FL - The Jacksonville Icemen, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Buffalo Sabres and the AHL's Rochester Americans are pleased to announce the removal of the interim tag to Sean Teakle and Garrett Cockerill. Teakle officially becomes the fourth head coach in Icemen history, while Cockerill will officially return as assistant coach.

"We are very pleased to announce Sean Teakle as our new head coach," said Zawyer Sports VP of Hockey Operations Joe Ernst. "Sean proved over the last half of this past season that he is the right person both on and off the ice to lead the Icemen. The passion, enthusiasm, teaching and communication that Sean brings to the rink every day is second to none. We cannot think of a more deserving and prepared individual to lead the Jacksonville Icemen Hockey Team while having the confidence that he will put a competitive team on the ice each night that will continue to make Jacksonville proud."

Teakle was initially elevated from assistant coach to Interim Head Coach on February 14, 2025. Following his takeover, Teakle posted a 13-5-5 record, earning points in 18 of the 23 games he coached. The Icemen went on to clinch a playoff spot for the fourth consecutive season.

"I would like to thank Andy Kaufmann and Joe Ernst for trusting me with the organization and allowing me the opportunity to lead this team into the future," said Teakle. "Thank you to the players who put their bodies on the line and work tirelessly every day for this club. Lastly, but not least, thank you to the best fans in the ECHL. Hockey belongs in Jacksonville, and I am so proud and grateful to be the head coach of this team. Winning a championship will be first and foremost but so will growing the game and playing an active part in the community of this beautiful city. I am excited for what the future holds for Icemen Hockey, and we are all devoted to winning a Kelly Cup!"

Prior to joining the Icemen, Teakle spent the previous two seasons with the Ontario Hockey League's (OHL) Owen Sound Attack. In total, the Mississauga, Ontario resident worked the previous ten years within the OHL in some capacity. In addition to his time with Owen Sound, Teakle also served as an assistant coach for the Niagara Ice Dogs from 2020-2022 and was a scout with the Ottawa 67's from 2015-2020. Prior to the OHL, Teakle was an Associate Coach with North York Rangers in the OJHL also while being the Head Coach of The Hill Academy Prep program (2014-2020). Throughout the past 12 years, Teakle has worked as a player development consultant, serving a long list of teams and players for skill development.

Cockerill took over as the Icemen' primary assistant coach on an interim basis on February 14, 2025, after starting the 2024-25 season in a video/assistant coach role. This past season was Cockerill's first season of coaching, following a seven-year playing career, with three of those seasons played in Jacksonville. Cockerill played as a physical shutdown defenseman in the ECHL and AHL from 2017-2024. He initially played for the Icemen during the 2018-2019, and made is return to play with the team from 2022-2024. Cockerill totaled 140 points (30g, 110a) in 315 career ECHL games split between the Icemen, Reading Royals, Tulsa Oilers and Kalamazoo Wings. Cockerill has also registered 19 points in 56 career AHL games with the Cleveland Monsters from 2017-2019. Prior to his professional career, the Brighton, Michigan resident played four seasons at Northeastern University where he totaled 84 points (19g, 65a) from 2014-2018, while winning a Hockey East championship in 2016.

