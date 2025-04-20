Series Shifts to JAX Following a Pair of OT Losses for the Icemen

April 20, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

Jacksonville Icemen News Release







ESTERO, FL - Austin Fyten's goal at 3:36 of overtime gave the Florida Everblades a 2-0 lead in the best-of-seven series in the South Division Semifinals.

Despite two hard-fought efforts that ended in overtime over the weekend, the Icemen find themselves down two games, with the series now shifting to Vystar Veterans Memorial Arena Wednesday (April 23), Thursday (April 24) and potentially Sunday (April 27). It will be a welcome sight for the Icemen who collected 25 wins at Vystar Arena this season.

Five-on-five, the Everblades have only scored twice against the Icemen over the last 11 periods, with both goals coming in the overtimes of Games 1 & 2.

Florida scored an overtime goal in Saturday's game to take a 1-0 lead, but the Icemen evened the score in the third period on a Derek Lodermeier shorthanded tally to eventually force the extra session.

Both Icemen netminders faired well in their respective starts in the series, as Matt Vernon was busy in Game 1, stopping 49 of 52 shots, while rookie Justen Close was poised, allowing two goals on 34 shots in his playoff debut.

Wednesday and Thursday's games at Vystar Arena begin at 7:00 p.m.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from April 20, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.