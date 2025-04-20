ECHL Transactions - April 20
April 20, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Sunday, April 20, 2025:
Tahoe:
add Linden Alger, D activated from reserve
delete Adrien Bisson, D placed on reserve
Toledo:
add Carson Bantle, F assigned by Grand Rapids
delete Darian Pilon, F placed on reserve
