ECHL Transactions - April 20

April 20, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release







Following are the ECHL transactions for Sunday, April 20, 2025:

Tahoe:

add Linden Alger, D activated from reserve

delete Adrien Bisson, D placed on reserve

Toledo:

add Carson Bantle, F assigned by Grand Rapids

delete Darian Pilon, F placed on reserve

