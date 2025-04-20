Hershey Bears Loan Goaltender Seth Eisele to Stingrays

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. - The South Carolina Stingrays, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Washington Capitals and AHL's Hershey Bears, announced today that goaltender Seth Eisele has been loaned from Hershey to South Carolina.

Eisele, 26, is in his first season of professional hockey and made his AHL debut for the Bears yesterday, stopping 16 of 20 shots in a 4-3 loss against the Lehigh Valley Phantoms.

The 6-5 201-pound goaltender has appeared in 31 games for the Stingrays this season and posted a 19-10-1 record in the regular season. The Stillwater, Minnesota native had a shutout sequence of 155 minutes and 17 seconds to begin his professional career. He leads all Stingray goaltenders with three shutouts this season.

Before turning pro, Eisele played 42 games of NCAA hockey over five seasons split between Lake Superior State University and the University of Nebraska-Omaha. In 2023-24, Eisele helped Omaha qualify for the 16-team NCAA Division I national tournament.

The Stingrays hold a 2-0 series lead in their first round playoff matchup against the Orlando Solar Bears and the series will now shift to Orlando. Games three and four will be at the Kia Center on Monday, April 21, at 7 P.M. and Wednesday, April 23, at 7 P.M. If necessary, game five will also be in Orlando on Thursday, April 24, at 7 P.M.

