Royals Routed by Lions, Fall in Game Two of North Division Semifinal Kelly Cup Playoff Series, 5-1

April 20, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

Reading Royals News Release







Reading, PA - The Reading Royals (0-2-0-0), proud ECHL affiliate of the Philadelphia Flyers and Lehigh Valley Phantoms, fell to the Trois-Rivières Lions (2-0-0-0), 5-1, in Game Two of the North Division Semifinal Kelly Cup Playoff Series at the Colisée Vidéotron on Saturday, April 19th.

Goaltender Keith Petruzzelli (0-2-0-0) suffered the loss in goal with 33 saves on 37 shots faced while Lions' goaltender Luke Cavallin (1-0-0-0) earned the win in goal with 26 saves on 27 shots faced.

Anthony Beauregard (1) and Alex Beaucage (1) gave Trois-Rivières a 2-0 lead after 20 minutes with goals at 2:28 and 545, respectively. Jakov Novak (2) improved the Lions lead 13 seconds into the second period which was answered with Reading's lone goal of the game notched by Sam Sedley (1) at 1:52.

Nicolas Guay (1) and Logan Nijhoff (1) propelled Trois-Rivières' lead to a four-goal margin with goals at 4:12 in the second period and at 16:35 in the final frame, respectively. Beacage assisted on both Lions' goals for a three-point game (1g-2a), giving Beaucage five points to open the series (3g-2a).

The series shifts to Reading for Game Three on Monday, April 21st at 7 PM, Game Four on Wednesday, April 23rd at 7 PM and Game 5* on Thursday, April 24th at 7 PM (*if necessary).

Kelly Cup Playoff Schedule

North Division Semifinals: #1 Trois-Rivières Lions (45-19-6-2, 98 points) vs. #4 Reading Royals (33-28-9-2, 77 points)

Series Matchup Sheet

GAME 1 - Friday, April 18 at 7:00 p.m. ET at Trois-Rivières - 4-2 L (TR 1-0)

GAME 2 - Saturday, April 19 at 7:00 p.m. ET at Trois-Rivières 5-1 L (TR 2-0)

GAME 3 - Monday, April 21 at 7:00 p.m. ET at Reading - Tickets HERE

GAME 4 - Wednesday, April 23 at 7:00 p.m. ET at Reading - Tickets HERE

GAME 5* - Thursday, April 24 at 7:00 p.m. ET at Reading - Tickets HERE

GAME 6* - Sunday, April 27 at 3:00 p.m. ET at Trois-Rivières

GAME 7* - Tuesday, April 29 at 7:00 p.m. ET at Trois-Rivières

*If necessary

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from April 20, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.