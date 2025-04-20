Preview: Royals vs Lions Game 3, North Division Semifinal Series
April 20, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)
Reading Royals News Release
Reading, PA - The Reading Royals, proud ECHL affiliate of the Philadelphia Flyers and Lehigh Valley Phantoms, continue their 2025 Kelly Cup Playoffs first round North Division Semifinal series against the Trois-Rivières Lions in Game 3 on Monday, April 21st at 7 PM at Santander Arena.
Kelly Cup Playoff Schedule
North Division Semifinals: #1 Trois-Rivières Lions (45-19-6-2, 98 points) vs. #4 Reading Royals (33-28-9-2, 77 points)
Series Matchup Sheet
GAME 1 - Friday, April 18 at 7:00 p.m. ET at Trois-Rivières - 4-2 L (TR 1-0) - Full Game Recap
GAME 2 - Saturday, April 19 at 7:00 p.m. ET at Trois-Rivières - 5-1 L (TR 2-0) - Full Game Recap
GAME 3 - Monday, April 21 at 7:00 p.m. ET at Reading - Tickets HERE
GAME 4 - Wednesday, April 23 at 7:00 p.m. ET at Reading - Tickets HERE
GAME 5* - Thursday, April 24 at 7:00 p.m. ET at Reading - Tickets HERE
GAME 6* - Sunday, April 27 at 3:00 p.m. ET at Trois-Rivières
GAME 7* - Tuesday, April 29 at 7:00 p.m. ET at Trois-Rivières
*If necessary
-
Series Scoring Leaders (Playoffs):
Points: Seven tied (1 pt - Mason Primeau (1g), Cam Cook (1g), Sam Sedley (1g), Matt Brown (1a), Matt Miller (1a), Yvan Mongo (1a), Keith Petruzzelli (1a)) - Alex Beaucage (5pts: 3g-2a)
Goals: Three tied (1g - Mason Primeau, Cam Cook, Sam Sedley) - Alex Beaucage (3g)
Assists: Two tied (1a - Matt Brown, Keith Petruzzelli) - Xavier Cormier (3a)
-
Teams by the Numbers (2024-25 Regular Season):
Reading Royals
4th Place in North Division, 8th in Eastern Conference, 16th in ECHL
Record: 33-28-9-2
Points: 77
Goals For: 203, 2.82 avg. (18th)
Goals Against: 223, 3.10 avg. (17th)
Power Play: 72-for-250, 16.0% (27th)
Penalty Kill: 184-for-232, 79.3% (20th)
Penalty Minutes: 767, 10.65 avg. (22nd)
Scoring First: 37 games (t-9th - 25-6-5-1)
Post-Regulation: 17 games (t-11th - 6-11) | (Overtime: 2-9 Shootout: 4-2)
Trois-Rivières Lions
1st Place in North Division, 3rd in Eastern Conference, 5th in ECHL
Record: 45-19-6-2
Points: 98
Goals For: 251, 3.49 avg. (t-4th)
Goals Against: 186, 2.58 avg. (4th)
Power Play: 62-for-253, 24.5% (2nd)
Penalty Kill: 212-for-254, 83.5% (5th)
Penalty Minutes: 1,012, 14.06 avg. (7th)
Scoring First: 48 games (1st - 34-8-5-1)
Post-Regulation: 13 games (t-21st - 5-8) | (Overtime: 2-6 Shootout: 3-2)
