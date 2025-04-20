Preview: Royals vs Lions Game 3, North Division Semifinal Series

April 20, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

Reading Royals News Release







Reading, PA - The Reading Royals, proud ECHL affiliate of the Philadelphia Flyers and Lehigh Valley Phantoms, continue their 2025 Kelly Cup Playoffs first round North Division Semifinal series against the Trois-Rivières Lions in Game 3 on Monday, April 21st at 7 PM at Santander Arena.

Kelly Cup Playoff Schedule

North Division Semifinals: #1 Trois-Rivières Lions (45-19-6-2, 98 points) vs. #4 Reading Royals (33-28-9-2, 77 points)

Series Matchup Sheet

GAME 1 - Friday, April 18 at 7:00 p.m. ET at Trois-Rivières - 4-2 L (TR 1-0) - Full Game Recap

GAME 2 - Saturday, April 19 at 7:00 p.m. ET at Trois-Rivières - 5-1 L (TR 2-0) - Full Game Recap

GAME 3 - Monday, April 21 at 7:00 p.m. ET at Reading - Tickets HERE

GAME 4 - Wednesday, April 23 at 7:00 p.m. ET at Reading - Tickets HERE

GAME 5* - Thursday, April 24 at 7:00 p.m. ET at Reading - Tickets HERE

GAME 6* - Sunday, April 27 at 3:00 p.m. ET at Trois-Rivières

GAME 7* - Tuesday, April 29 at 7:00 p.m. ET at Trois-Rivières

*If necessary

-

Series Scoring Leaders (Playoffs):

Points: Seven tied (1 pt - Mason Primeau (1g), Cam Cook (1g), Sam Sedley (1g), Matt Brown (1a), Matt Miller (1a), Yvan Mongo (1a), Keith Petruzzelli (1a)) - Alex Beaucage (5pts: 3g-2a)

Goals: Three tied (1g - Mason Primeau, Cam Cook, Sam Sedley) - Alex Beaucage (3g)

Assists: Two tied (1a - Matt Brown, Keith Petruzzelli) - Xavier Cormier (3a)

-

Teams by the Numbers (2024-25 Regular Season):

Reading Royals

4th Place in North Division, 8th in Eastern Conference, 16th in ECHL

Record: 33-28-9-2

Points: 77

Goals For: 203, 2.82 avg. (18th)

Goals Against: 223, 3.10 avg. (17th)

Power Play: 72-for-250, 16.0% (27th)

Penalty Kill: 184-for-232, 79.3% (20th)

Penalty Minutes: 767, 10.65 avg. (22nd)

Scoring First: 37 games (t-9th - 25-6-5-1)

Post-Regulation: 17 games (t-11th - 6-11) | (Overtime: 2-9 Shootout: 4-2)

Trois-Rivières Lions

1st Place in North Division, 3rd in Eastern Conference, 5th in ECHL

Record: 45-19-6-2

Points: 98

Goals For: 251, 3.49 avg. (t-4th)

Goals Against: 186, 2.58 avg. (4th)

Power Play: 62-for-253, 24.5% (2nd)

Penalty Kill: 212-for-254, 83.5% (5th)

Penalty Minutes: 1,012, 14.06 avg. (7th)

Scoring First: 48 games (1st - 34-8-5-1)

Post-Regulation: 13 games (t-21st - 5-8) | (Overtime: 2-6 Shootout: 3-2)

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from April 20, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.