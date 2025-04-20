ECHL Announces Fines, Suspension

SHREWSBURY, N.J. - The ECHL Department of Player Safety on Sunday announced the following fines and suspension.

Wichita's Carroll fined, suspended

Wichita's Joe Carroll has been suspended for one game and fined an undisclosed amount as a result of his actions in ECHL Playoff Game #H-1, Tahoe at Wichita, on April 19.

Carroll is fined and suspended under Rule #28 - Supplementary Discipline as the result of his charging infraction at 4:14 of the first period.

Carroll will miss Wichita's playoff game vs. Tahoe tonight (April 20).

Under the terms of the Collective Bargaining Agreement between the ECHL and the Professional Hockey Players' Association, player fines collected by the ECHL are given to the PHPA for its ECHL Player's Hardship Fund.

Orlando's Low fined

Orlando's Brayden Low has been fined an undisclosed amount as a result of his actions in ECHL Playoff Game #C-2, Orlando at South Carolina, on April 19.

Low is fined under Rule #28 - Supplementary Discipline as the result of his match penalty for slew-footing at 19:32 of the second period.

