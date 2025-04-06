Thunder Closes Home Schedule with 2-0 Win vs. Allen
April 6, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)
Wichita Thunder News Release
WICHITA, Kan. - Trevor Gorsuch stopped 21 shots and Peter Bates connected on his 27th of the year to help Wichita skate past Allen on Sunday afternoon, 2-0, at INTRUST Bank Arena.
Mitchell Russell tallied his 10th of the year while four others collected points. Gorsuch claimed his fourth ECHL shutout of his career.
After a scoreless first, Bates put the Thunder ahead early in the second. Kobe Walker and Michal Stinil moved the puck around nicely in the right circle. Walker moved to the left side of the zone, found Bates between the rings and he hammered a one-timer past Dylan Myskiw.
In the third period, Russell made it 2-0 at 16:58. He walked off the right boards and fired a shot off the far post and in the net to make it 2-0.
Allen pulled Myskiw in the late stages, but the Thunder held on for an important win.
Bates netted his ninth game winner of the season. He has three goals in his last three outings. Russell set a new career high in goals and needs three more points to equal his totals from a year ago when he had 22 (9g, 13a). Walker has points in three of his last four contests. Stinil recorded his 50th assist of the year, which is a career high. Gorsuch earned his first shutout exactly a year ago on April 6, 2024 against Tulsa.
Wichita went 1-for-5 on the power play. Allen was 0-for-3 on the man advantage.
The Thunder heads on the road next week to close the regular season starting on Wednesday night at Tahoe.
Season tickets are now on sale for the 2025-26 season. Lock in your seats and catch all the high paced, hard-hitting action at INTRUST Bank Arena.
Images from this story
|
Wichita Thunder gather following a goal
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from April 6, 2025
- Cyclones Drop Road Contest against the Komets - Cincinnati Cyclones
- Komets Win Big over Cincinnati 7-0 - Fort Wayne Komets
- K-Wings Comeback Falls Short in Controversial Ending at Bison - Kalamazoo Wings
- Worcester Takes Five of Six Points from Adirondack - Worcester Railers HC
- Bison Win Last Regular Season Home Game - Bloomington Bison
- Swamp Rabbits Drop Back-And-Forth Affair with Rivals - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Steelheads Move into Final Playoff Spot with Fifth Straight Victory, 5-2 at Tulsa - Idaho Steelheads
- Nailers Earn 24th Home Win on Fan Appreciation Day - Wheeling Nailers
- Admirals Capture Weekend Series with Sunday Victory over Iowa - Norfolk Admirals
- Heartlanders Fall to Norfolk, 5-3, in Weekend Series Finale - Iowa Heartlanders
- Stingrays Break Franchise Points Record with 3-2 Victory over the Swamp Rabbits - South Carolina Stingrays
- Thunder Closes Home Schedule with 2-0 Win vs. Allen - Wichita Thunder
- Thunder Down Railers in Overtime, 3-2 - Adirondack Thunder
- Komets Renew Affiliation with Edmonton - Fort Wayne Komets
- ECHL Transactions - April 6 - ECHL
- ECHL Announces Fines, Suspensions - ECHL
- Wichita Plays Final Home Game Today vs. Allen - Wichita Thunder
- Blades Fall Short in Savannah - Florida Everblades
- Francesco Arcuri Records Career-High Five Points as Steelheads Dominate the Americans, 7-2 - Idaho Steelheads
- Gratton Scores Twice, Royals Edge Out Nailers, 5-4 - Reading Royals
- Royals Cap off Weekend Series with Sunday Showdown vs. Nailers - Reading Royals
- Knight Monsters Defeat Grizzlies, 7-0, on Fan Appreciation Night - Utah Grizzlies
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.