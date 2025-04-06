Thunder Closes Home Schedule with 2-0 Win vs. Allen

April 6, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

(Wichita Thunder) Wichita Thunder gather following a goal(Wichita Thunder)

WICHITA, Kan. - Trevor Gorsuch stopped 21 shots and Peter Bates connected on his 27th of the year to help Wichita skate past Allen on Sunday afternoon, 2-0, at INTRUST Bank Arena.

Mitchell Russell tallied his 10th of the year while four others collected points. Gorsuch claimed his fourth ECHL shutout of his career.

After a scoreless first, Bates put the Thunder ahead early in the second. Kobe Walker and Michal Stinil moved the puck around nicely in the right circle. Walker moved to the left side of the zone, found Bates between the rings and he hammered a one-timer past Dylan Myskiw.

In the third period, Russell made it 2-0 at 16:58. He walked off the right boards and fired a shot off the far post and in the net to make it 2-0.

Allen pulled Myskiw in the late stages, but the Thunder held on for an important win.

Bates netted his ninth game winner of the season. He has three goals in his last three outings. Russell set a new career high in goals and needs three more points to equal his totals from a year ago when he had 22 (9g, 13a). Walker has points in three of his last four contests. Stinil recorded his 50th assist of the year, which is a career high. Gorsuch earned his first shutout exactly a year ago on April 6, 2024 against Tulsa.

Wichita went 1-for-5 on the power play. Allen was 0-for-3 on the man advantage.

The Thunder heads on the road next week to close the regular season starting on Wednesday night at Tahoe.

