ECHL Announces Fines, Suspensions

April 6, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release







SHREWSBURY, N.J. - The ECHL Department of Player Safety on Sunday announced the following fines and suspensions.

South Carolina's Nachbaur fined, suspended

South Carolina's Justin Nachbaur has been suspended for five games and fined an undisclosed amount as a result of his actions in ECHL Game #987, Greenville at South Carolina, on April 5.

Nachbaur is fined and suspended under Rule #70.10 as the result of leaving the player's bench to join an altercation.

Nachbaur will miss South Carolina's games at Greenville today (April 6), at Norfolk (April 11 and April 12), at Greenville (April 13) and South Carolina's first game in the 2025 Kelly Cup Playoffs.

Under the terms of the Collective Bargaining Agreement between the ECHL and the Professional Hockey Players' Association, player fines collected by the ECHL are given to the PHPA for its ECHL Player's Hardship Fund.

Cincinnati's Portillo fined, suspended

Cincinnati's Justin Portillo has been suspended for three games and fined an undisclosed amount as a result of his actions in ECHL Game #980, Toledo at Cincinnati, on April 5.

Portillo is fined and suspended under Rule #28 - Supplementary Discipline as the result of an illegal check to the head infraction at 2:25 of the first period.

Portillo will miss Cincinnati's games at Fort Wayne today (April 6) and at Iowa (April 9 and April 11).

Under the terms of the Collective Bargaining Agreement between the ECHL and the Professional Hockey Players' Association, player fines collected by the ECHL are given to the PHPA for its ECHL Player's Hardship Fund.

Utah's Aragon fined, suspended

Utah's Aaron Aragon has been suspended for one game and fined an undisclosed amount as a result of his actions in ECHL Game #989, Tahoe at Utah, on April 5.

Aragon is fined and suspended under Rule #28 - Supplementary Discipline as the result of his major penalty and game misconduct for spearing at 19:40 of the third period.

Aragon will miss Utah's game at Rapid City on April 9.

Under the terms of the Collective Bargaining Agreement between the ECHL and the Professional Hockey Players' Association, player fines collected by the ECHL are given to the PHPA for its ECHL Player's Hardship Fund.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from April 6, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.