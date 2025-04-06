K-Wings Comeback Falls Short in Controversial Ending at Bison

BLOOMINGTON, IL - The Kalamazoo Wings (29-32-6-2), proud ECHL affiliate of the National Hockey League's Vancouver Canucks, fought back against the Bloomington Bison (30-33-4-2) Sunday at Grossinger Motors Arena, but fell just short, losing 4-3.

Kalamazoo appeared to tie the game with just three seconds remaining, but after review and checking with the goal judge, the off-ice-official reversed the call, and the goal was disallowed.

Bloomington scored first at the 4:40 mark of the opening frame.

Luke Morgan (5) put the K-Wings on the board at the 9:25 mark. Collin Saccoman (16) found Morgan heading out of the defensive zone, who chipped the puck down the right-side boards. He followed it to the outside of the right circle and flung it towards the net, where it redirected off a Bison defender and into the goal.

The Bison regained the lead with a goal at the 13:52 mark.

Zach Okabe (18) evened the score with a goal at the 18:27 mark. Josh Bloom (15) dropped the puck to Saccoman (17) coming into the right circle, and he found Okabe at the bottom of the left circle to hit the wide-open net as Bloomington's goalie struggled to see around a screen in front.

Bloomington again took the lead at the 1:24 mark of the second. The Bison made it 4-2 with a goal at the 18:44 mark.

Late in the third, Bloom (18) made it a one-goal game with the extra attacker on at the 17:56 mark. On the play, Davis Pennington (1) set up Zach Berzolla (25) for the initial shot, and Bloom buried the rebound from below the right circle.

Ty Young (9-8-1-1) was stout in net, making 31 saves in defeat. The K-Wings tied their season high in shots by hitting 46 for the second game in a row, taking the shot total 46-35.

Kalamazoo faces the Indy Fuel (31-29-4-4) Friday at 7:00 p.m. at Fishers Event Center.

