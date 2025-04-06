Gratton Scores Twice, Royals Edge Out Nailers, 5-4

April 6, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

Reading, PA - The Reading Royals (31-26-9-2), proud ECHL affiliate of the Philadelphia Flyers and Lehigh Valley Phantoms, defeated the Wheeling Nailers (40-24-3-1), 5-4, at WesBanco Arena on Saturday, April 5th.

Goaltender Keith Petruzzelli (12-16-4-0) earned the win in goal with 25 saves on 29 shots faced while Nailers' goaltender Thomas Gale (1-1-0-0) suffered the loss in goal with 30 saves on 35 shots faced.

Reading and Wheeling exchanged goals in the opening 1:12 with Robert Calisit (7) scoring the game-opening goal for the Royals 57 seconds into the game, followed by David Jankowski (11) tying the score for the Nailers at 1:12. Mitch Deelstra (2) and Tyler Gratton (18) scored at 7:01 into the first period and 6:10 into the middle frame to give Reading a two-goal lead, 3-1.

Logan Pietila (9) brought Wheeling within one-goal entering the third period, 3-2. Reading edged out the Nailers with two goals in the final frame from Zach Faremouth (1) at 2:03 and Gratton (19) at 12:32 despite allowing goals to Wheeling's Matthew Quercia (18) and Gabe Klassen (18) at 10:30 and 18:14, respectively.

With the win, the Royals improved 2-1-0 in their five-game road-trip and have registered a point in 16 of their last 20 (13-4-2-1), as well as 28 of their 37 games since Jan. 1st, 2025 (21-9-5-2).

The Royals continue a five-game road-trip with a face-off against the Nailers on Sunday, April 6th at 4:10 PM at Wesbanco Arena. The road-trip concludes on Wednesday, April 9th against Norfolk at Norfolk Scope Arena at 7:05 PM.

The Royals return home for the final two games of the regular season against Worcester on Friday, April 11th and Saturday, April 12th at 7 PM at Santander Arena.

