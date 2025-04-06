Komets Renew Affiliation with Edmonton

Fort Wayne, IN - The Fort Wayne Komets announced today that they have signed a new three-year affiliation agreement with the Edmonton Oilers and the Bakersfield Condors of the American Hockey League.

"The Edmonton, Bakersfield, Fort Wayne affiliation has been good for the Komets," said Komet General Manager David Franke. "Signing a new three-year agreement shows the level of commitment needed in the three-tier system of affiliates. Edmonton and Bakersfield have agreed to sign more two-way ECHL/AHL contracts with Fort Wayne, which are vital to the Komets' success."

Edmonton's affiliation began in 2022; since then, 30 players have played for the Komets and Bakersfield. Six players who have appeared with the Komets this season are currently with the Condors.

"This agreement shows the path to the AHL and NHL can begin in Fort Wayne," said Franke.

The Komets previously aligned with the Edmonton organization in the International Hockey League during the 1988-1989 and 1989-1990 seasons.

