Bison Win Last Regular Season Home Game
April 6, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)
Bloomington Bison News Release
Bloomington, Ill. - The Bloomington Bison sealed a 4-3 victory over the Kalamazoo Wings on Sunday evening at Grossinger Motors Arena.
In a goal-filled first period, the Bison opened the scoring at 4:40 as Brett Budgell scored on a rebound from Bryce Montgomery. Maxim Barbashev collected the secondary assist on Budgell's 13th of the season. At 11:45, Luke Morgan scored his fifth of the season from the crease. Collin Saccoman collected the assist to even the score at one. On a Montgomery pass, Lou-Félix Denis regained the lead with a snapshot goal for his 12th of the season at 13:52. With 1:33 remaining, Zach Okabe's 18th of the season evened the score once again. Saccoman and Josh Bloom tallied the assists. With 14 seconds left in the period, Jake Murray and Spencer Kennedy dropped the gloves to receive fighting majors. In addition, Kennedy received a game misconduct and a two-minute penalty.
The Bison capitalized early in the second on the powerplay. Patriks Marcinkevics scored in the slot giving the Bison a 3-2 lead at 1:24. Carter Berger and Dryden McKay secured the assists for Marcinkevics's seventh of the season. At 18:44, Chongmin Lee's wrist shot extended the Bison lead to 4-2. Lee's 20th of the season came from Murray and Josh Boyer.
The third period saw no scoring until 17:56. With the extra attacker, Zach Berzolla found Bloom for his 18th of the season. Davis Pennington claimed the secondary assist. Despite a late surge from the Wings, the Bison secured a 4-3 victory to conclude the third frame.
Dryden McKay made 43 saves on 46 shots for the win. Ty Young took the loss for Kalamazoo with 31 saves on 35 shots. The Bison powerplay went 1-for-2, and the penalty kill went 2-for-2.
The Bison face off against the Indy Fuel at 6 p.m. on Wednesday at Fishers Event Center. Pregame coverage begins at 5:45 p.m. on FloSports TV and The Bison Audio Network.
2025-26 Full Season Memberships are now on sale! Early bird pricing starts at just $699 per seat. Payment plans are also available for less than $59 a month. To secure your seats visit bloomingtonbisonhockey.com or call (309) 965-HERD.
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from April 6, 2025
- Cyclones Drop Road Contest against the Komets - Cincinnati Cyclones
- Komets Win Big over Cincinnati 7-0 - Fort Wayne Komets
- K-Wings Comeback Falls Short in Controversial Ending at Bison - Kalamazoo Wings
- Worcester Takes Five of Six Points from Adirondack - Worcester Railers HC
- Bison Win Last Regular Season Home Game - Bloomington Bison
- Swamp Rabbits Drop Back-And-Forth Affair with Rivals - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Steelheads Move into Final Playoff Spot with Fifth Straight Victory, 5-2 at Tulsa - Idaho Steelheads
- Nailers Earn 24th Home Win on Fan Appreciation Day - Wheeling Nailers
- Admirals Capture Weekend Series with Sunday Victory over Iowa - Norfolk Admirals
- Heartlanders Fall to Norfolk, 5-3, in Weekend Series Finale - Iowa Heartlanders
- Stingrays Break Franchise Points Record with 3-2 Victory over the Swamp Rabbits - South Carolina Stingrays
- Thunder Closes Home Schedule with 2-0 Win vs. Allen - Wichita Thunder
- Thunder Down Railers in Overtime, 3-2 - Adirondack Thunder
- Komets Renew Affiliation with Edmonton - Fort Wayne Komets
- ECHL Transactions - April 6 - ECHL
- ECHL Announces Fines, Suspensions - ECHL
- Wichita Plays Final Home Game Today vs. Allen - Wichita Thunder
- Blades Fall Short in Savannah - Florida Everblades
- Francesco Arcuri Records Career-High Five Points as Steelheads Dominate the Americans, 7-2 - Idaho Steelheads
- Gratton Scores Twice, Royals Edge Out Nailers, 5-4 - Reading Royals
- Royals Cap off Weekend Series with Sunday Showdown vs. Nailers - Reading Royals
- Knight Monsters Defeat Grizzlies, 7-0, on Fan Appreciation Night - Utah Grizzlies
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.