Bison Win Last Regular Season Home Game

April 6, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

Bloomington Bison News Release







Bloomington, Ill. - The Bloomington Bison sealed a 4-3 victory over the Kalamazoo Wings on Sunday evening at Grossinger Motors Arena.

In a goal-filled first period, the Bison opened the scoring at 4:40 as Brett Budgell scored on a rebound from Bryce Montgomery. Maxim Barbashev collected the secondary assist on Budgell's 13th of the season. At 11:45, Luke Morgan scored his fifth of the season from the crease. Collin Saccoman collected the assist to even the score at one. On a Montgomery pass, Lou-Félix Denis regained the lead with a snapshot goal for his 12th of the season at 13:52. With 1:33 remaining, Zach Okabe's 18th of the season evened the score once again. Saccoman and Josh Bloom tallied the assists. With 14 seconds left in the period, Jake Murray and Spencer Kennedy dropped the gloves to receive fighting majors. In addition, Kennedy received a game misconduct and a two-minute penalty.

The Bison capitalized early in the second on the powerplay. Patriks Marcinkevics scored in the slot giving the Bison a 3-2 lead at 1:24. Carter Berger and Dryden McKay secured the assists for Marcinkevics's seventh of the season. At 18:44, Chongmin Lee's wrist shot extended the Bison lead to 4-2. Lee's 20th of the season came from Murray and Josh Boyer.

The third period saw no scoring until 17:56. With the extra attacker, Zach Berzolla found Bloom for his 18th of the season. Davis Pennington claimed the secondary assist. Despite a late surge from the Wings, the Bison secured a 4-3 victory to conclude the third frame.

Dryden McKay made 43 saves on 46 shots for the win. Ty Young took the loss for Kalamazoo with 31 saves on 35 shots. The Bison powerplay went 1-for-2, and the penalty kill went 2-for-2.

The Bison face off against the Indy Fuel at 6 p.m. on Wednesday at Fishers Event Center. Pregame coverage begins at 5:45 p.m. on FloSports TV and The Bison Audio Network.

2025-26 Full Season Memberships are now on sale! Early bird pricing starts at just $699 per seat. Payment plans are also available for less than $59 a month. To secure your seats visit bloomingtonbisonhockey.com or call (309) 965-HERD.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from April 6, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.