Steelheads Move into Final Playoff Spot with Fifth Straight Victory, 5-2 at Tulsa

April 6, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

Idaho Steelheads News Release







TULSA, OK - The Idaho Steelheads (37-23-8-1, 83pts) defeated the Tulsa Oilers (37-24-5-3, 82pts) Sunday afternoon by a final score of 5-2 in front of 6,751 fans at the BOK Center. Idaho will host Kansas City Wednesday, Friday, and Saturday at the Idaho Central Arena at 7:10 p.m. for the final three games of the regular season.

The Steelheads led 2-1 after the first period. Austin Albrecht gave the Oilers a 1-0 lead 2:35 into the contest but shortly after Idaho scored a pair of goals in a stretch of 1:43 to take the lead. C.J. Walker (8th) tied the game from Demetrios Koumontzis and Brendan Hoffmann at 5:17. Then at 7:00 Kaleb Pearson (11th) from Nick Canade put Idaho out in front.

After a scoreless second period the Steelheads took a 4-1 lead less than two minutes into the third period receiving goals 21 seconds apart from one another as Ty Pelton-Byce (24th) scored 91 seconds from Patrick Kudla and then Demetrios Koumontzis (6th) at 1:52 from Mason Nevers. Easton Brodzinski made it 4-2 at 5:23 and then Patrick Moynihan (11th) increased the lead back to three from Canade and Pearson with 8:07 remaining in regulation for the 5-2 win.

Ben Kraws made 25 saves on 27 shots in the win while Talyn Boyko made 21 saves on 26 shots in the loss. Luke Lush made four saves on four shots in 8:07 of relief work.

ICCU Three Stars

1) Kaleb Pearson (IDH, 1-1-2, +3, 4 shots)

2) Demetrios Koumontzis (IDH, 1-1-2, +1, 5 shots)

3) Ben Kraws (IDH, 25 saves)

Stay up to date with all things Steelheads on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. Watch all Steelheads home games on FloHockey and KTVB 24/7 (Channel 7.2) and listen on the Steelheads flagship station 95.3 FM/1350 AM KTIK "The Ticket".

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from April 6, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.