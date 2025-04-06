Blades Fall Short in Savannah

April 6, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

Florida Everblades News Release









Florida Everblades defenseman Santino Centorame

(Florida Everblades) Florida Everblades defenseman Santino Centorame(Florida Everblades)

SAVANNAH, Ga. - Keith Kinkaid made 23 saves for his first shutout of the season in a 3-0 victory over the Florida Everblades.

The first period saw a smattering of chances both ways before Michael Suda scored his first ECHL goal late in the period to give the Ghost Pirates a 1-0 lead.

In the early second, Seth Fyten scored his first professional goal off a turnover in the corner which made its way to him out front of the net. Seth is the brother of Everblades forward Andrew Fyten and scored his first ECHL goal against his brother's team.

Only 12 seconds in to the third period, Christophe Tellier got in on the fun for Savannah with his first pro goal. Despite significant power play time in the third, Florida could not score and the Ghost Pirates got their third win of the season over the Everblades.

BLADES BITS

- Florida finishes the regular season with a 23-6-6-1 record on the road.

- Florida finishes 8-3-0-0 against Savannah this season.

- The shutout was Savannah's first shutout win of the season and Florida's fourth shutout loss this year.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from April 6, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.