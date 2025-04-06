Wichita Plays Final Home Game Today vs. Allen

WICHITA, Kan. - The Wichita Thunder, ECHL affiliate of the NHL's San Jose Sharks, AHL's San Jose Barracuda and powered by Toyota, returns home for the final time this season at 2:05 p.m. to host archrival, Allen.

This is the 13th and final meeting of the season between the Thunder and the Americans. All-time, Wichita is 65-94-14 against Allen and 33-44-8 at home against the Americans.

Today is the first meeting between the heated rivals since February. The Americans are coming off a pair of losses at home to Idaho, losing last night's contest, 7-2. The Thunder were off last night, but fell on Friday at Tulsa, 3-1.

The playoff race in the Mountain Division is far from settled heading into today's schedule of games. Idaho has won four in a row, moving into a fourth-place tie with Wichita. Both teams are one point behind Tulsa for third place. Tulsa hosts Idaho today at the BOK Center. Tahoe is in second place with 87 points. The Thunder, Oilers and Steelheads all have a game in hand on the Knight Monsters. Kansas City is the only team that has locked up a playoff spot.

Jay Dickman set a new career high in goals on Friday night, recording his 30th of the season. He set new career highs in goals, assists (41) and points (71) this season. Dickman is sixth in the league in points and fifth in goals. He is also tied for second with 12 power play markers.

Roddy Ross started his second game of his pro career on Friday night. He stopped 37 shots in the 3-1 loss at Tulsa. The rookie netminder out of Meadow Lake, Saskatchewan is 1-1-0 with a 1.98 goals-against average and .952 save percentage.

THUNDERBOLTS...Nolan Kneen has assists in three-straight games...Dillon Boucher is second in the league with 10 major penalties...Wichita is second to last in penalty minutes per game (9.62)...Wichita is 26-7-2 when scoring first...Wichita is 18-4-2 when leading after one...Wichita is 25-3-2 when leading after two...Wichita is 16-9-6-1 in one-goal games...

ALLEN NOTES - Anson Thornton is third in the league in losses with 18...Mark Duarte leads the Americans with seven goals against the Thunder...Spencer Asuchak leads the Americans with 16 points in the season-series...Allen is being outscored 139-91 on the road this season...Allen is 9-20-4-2 on the road this year...Allen is 10-11-5-3 when scoring first...

Our final home game is here. Join us on Sunday, April 6 as we host our arch-rival, Allen. Our End of Season Awards will be released before the opening faceoff.

April 6 is also Team Photo Day. The first 1,000 fans in attendance will receive a team photo, courtesy of BG Products, Groundworks, Select PT and Rose Harvest Design.

Sunday, April 6 is also Autism Acceptance Night, presented by Wichita State University Department of Communication Sciences and Disorders. The team will be wearing a special Autism-themed uniform that will be auctioned off on our DASH Auction page online starting on Sunday.

