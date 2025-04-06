Thunder Down Railers in Overtime, 3-2

WORCESTER - Jeremy Brodeur made 40 saves, and Kishaun Gervais scored the game-winning goal in overtime as the Adirondack Thunder defeated the Worcester Railers on Sunday afternoon at DCU Center, 3-2.

Justin Gill took advantage of a power play in the first period to give Worcester a 1-0 lead on a wrist shot from inside the left circle. Connor Welsh and Anthony Repaci recorded the assists at 12:20 of the first period on Gill's eighth of the year.

Adirondack responded in the second period to tie the game as Dan Ebrahim knocked the puck into the net after a great feed from Brendan Less. The goal was Ebrahim's second professional goal at 8:07 of the middle frame with Less and Brian Carrabes collecting the assists. The goal tied the game 1-1 after two periods.

Worcester scored on the power play again to take a 2-1 lead in the third period as Ryan Mahshie fired in a wrist shot from the right circle for his fourth of the year at 3:49 of the third period. Assists were given to Cam McDonald and Anthony Repaci for the one-goal advantage.

Josh Filmon tied the game on a rebound at 8:17 of the third period as he beat Michael Bullion over the shoulder for his 19th of the season. Isaiah Fox and Brian Carrabes were awarded the helpers on Filmon's game-tying goal to eventually force overtime.

In overtime, Kishaun Gervais scored the game-winning goal at 4:57 with the assist from Ian Pierce to secure the second point. Jeremy Brodeur stopped 40 shots in the victory.

