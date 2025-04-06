Thunder Down Railers in Overtime, 3-2
April 6, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)
Adirondack Thunder News Release
WORCESTER - Jeremy Brodeur made 40 saves, and Kishaun Gervais scored the game-winning goal in overtime as the Adirondack Thunder defeated the Worcester Railers on Sunday afternoon at DCU Center, 3-2.
Justin Gill took advantage of a power play in the first period to give Worcester a 1-0 lead on a wrist shot from inside the left circle. Connor Welsh and Anthony Repaci recorded the assists at 12:20 of the first period on Gill's eighth of the year.
Adirondack responded in the second period to tie the game as Dan Ebrahim knocked the puck into the net after a great feed from Brendan Less. The goal was Ebrahim's second professional goal at 8:07 of the middle frame with Less and Brian Carrabes collecting the assists. The goal tied the game 1-1 after two periods.
Worcester scored on the power play again to take a 2-1 lead in the third period as Ryan Mahshie fired in a wrist shot from the right circle for his fourth of the year at 3:49 of the third period. Assists were given to Cam McDonald and Anthony Repaci for the one-goal advantage.
Josh Filmon tied the game on a rebound at 8:17 of the third period as he beat Michael Bullion over the shoulder for his 19th of the season. Isaiah Fox and Brian Carrabes were awarded the helpers on Filmon's game-tying goal to eventually force overtime.
In overtime, Kishaun Gervais scored the game-winning goal at 4:57 with the assist from Ian Pierce to secure the second point. Jeremy Brodeur stopped 40 shots in the victory.
The Thunder return home next Friday, April 11 and Saturday, April 12 against the Maine Mariners for Fan Appreciation Weekend on the final two home games of the year. Friday, the first 1,000 fans receive a free team poster and enjoy $3 Labatt Blue Light. On Saturday, fans can enjoy $4 Michelob Ultra and you can win a jersey off our back postgame!
Season tickets for the 2025-26 season are on sale now! For more information, call the front office at 518-480-3355 or visit www.echlthunder.com/tickets. For all the latest Adirondack Thunder news, follow the team on all social media (ECHLThunder).
Images from this story
|
Adirondack Thunder forward Greg Smith
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from April 6, 2025
- Cyclones Drop Road Contest against the Komets - Cincinnati Cyclones
- Komets Win Big over Cincinnati 7-0 - Fort Wayne Komets
- K-Wings Comeback Falls Short in Controversial Ending at Bison - Kalamazoo Wings
- Worcester Takes Five of Six Points from Adirondack - Worcester Railers HC
- Bison Win Last Regular Season Home Game - Bloomington Bison
- Swamp Rabbits Drop Back-And-Forth Affair with Rivals - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Steelheads Move into Final Playoff Spot with Fifth Straight Victory, 5-2 at Tulsa - Idaho Steelheads
- Nailers Earn 24th Home Win on Fan Appreciation Day - Wheeling Nailers
- Admirals Capture Weekend Series with Sunday Victory over Iowa - Norfolk Admirals
- Heartlanders Fall to Norfolk, 5-3, in Weekend Series Finale - Iowa Heartlanders
- Stingrays Break Franchise Points Record with 3-2 Victory over the Swamp Rabbits - South Carolina Stingrays
- Thunder Closes Home Schedule with 2-0 Win vs. Allen - Wichita Thunder
- Thunder Down Railers in Overtime, 3-2 - Adirondack Thunder
- Komets Renew Affiliation with Edmonton - Fort Wayne Komets
- ECHL Transactions - April 6 - ECHL
- ECHL Announces Fines, Suspensions - ECHL
- Wichita Plays Final Home Game Today vs. Allen - Wichita Thunder
- Blades Fall Short in Savannah - Florida Everblades
- Francesco Arcuri Records Career-High Five Points as Steelheads Dominate the Americans, 7-2 - Idaho Steelheads
- Gratton Scores Twice, Royals Edge Out Nailers, 5-4 - Reading Royals
- Royals Cap off Weekend Series with Sunday Showdown vs. Nailers - Reading Royals
- Knight Monsters Defeat Grizzlies, 7-0, on Fan Appreciation Night - Utah Grizzlies
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.