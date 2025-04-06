Knight Monsters Defeat Grizzlies, 7-0, on Fan Appreciation Night

West Valley City, Utah - The Tahoe Knight Monsters got a 36 save shutout from Jordan Papirny as they defeated the Utah Grizzlies 7-0 in front of a crowd of 6,493 at Maverik Center.

Simon Pinard had 1 goal and 2 assists. Bear Hughes had 1 goal and 1 assist to lead the Tahoe attack. Cooper Jones and Reed Lebster each had 5 shots for Utah.

Tahoe was 0 for 4 on the power play, Utah was 0 for 3.

Utah had 9 games with a crowd of 6,400 or more during the 2024-25 season as they celebrated their 30th season in the Salt Lake Valley. The Grizzlies averaged 5,054 fans per game this season.

The Grizzlies have three games remaining in the 2024-25 season as they will play at The Monument in Rapid City on April 9, 11-12. Face-off all 3 nights are at 7:05 pm.

3 stars

1. Jordan Papirny (Tahoe) - 36 save shutout. It was his fourth shutout of the season.

2. Simon Pinard (Tahoe) - 1 goal, 2 assists, +3, 6 shots.

3. Bear Hughes (Tahoe) - 1 goal, 1 assist, +3, 3 shots.

