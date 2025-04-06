Royals Cap off Weekend Series with Sunday Showdown vs. Nailers

April 6, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

Reading, PA - The Reading Royals (31-26-9-1, 73 points), proud ECHL affiliate of the Philadelphia Flyers and Lehigh Valley Phantoms, continue a five-game road-trip with a Sunday showdown with the Wheeling Nailers (40-24-3-1.84 points) on April 6th at 4:10 PM at Wesbanco Arena. The road-trip concludes on Wednesday, April 9th against Norfolk at Norfolk Scope Arena at 7:05 PM.

The Royals return home for the final two games of the regular season against Worcester on Friday, April 11th and Saturday, April 12th at 7 PM at Santander Arena.

Royals Right Now:

The Royals enter game four of the five game road-trip (2-1-0) after defeating the Norfolk Admirals in overtime on Wednesday, April 2nd, 3-2, and Saturday, April 5th, 5-4. The Royals dropped the series opener with Wheeling on Friday, April 4th, 6-3. The Royals have win two of their last three games, all to open the month of April.

Forward Matt Brown leads Reading in points (36) while forward Tyler Gratton leads the team in goals (19) and defenseman Sam Sedley is first on the team in assists (29). Reading has registered a point in 16 of their last 20 (13-4-2-1), as well as 28 of their 37 games since Jan. 1st, 2025 (21-9-5-2).

Scouting the Nailers:

Wheeling enters the Saturday square-off with four wins over their last five games. The Nailers won the series opener and dropped the second game of the three-game series against Reading after a pair of wins over Cincinnati on Friday, March 28th, 2-0, and Saturday, March 29th, 4-1, followed by a 3-2 win against Bloomington on Sunday, March 30th. The Nailers have won five of their last eight contests and six of their last nine games overall.

ECHL affiliates to the Pittsburgh Penguins (NHL) and Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins (AHL), Wheeling's offense is led by forward Matty De St. Phalle in points (55) while forward Kyle Jackson leads the club in goals (27) and defenseman Chris Ortiz in assists (34).

