ECHL Transactions - April 6
April 6, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Sunday, April 6, 2025:
AMATUER TRYOUT PLAYERS RELEASED (unrestricted free agents):
Fort Wayne:
Tommy Scarfone, G
Wheeling:
Thomas Gale, G
OTHER TRANSACTIONS:
Allen:
add Brett Roloson, F activated from reserve
add Jay Powell, D activated from reserve
delete Cole Fraser, D placed on reserve
delete Brad Morrison, F placed on reserve
Atlanta:
add Eric Neiley, F activated from 3-day injured reserve
delete Randy Hernandez, F placed on reserve
delete Andrew Jarvis, D placed on 3-day injured reserve
Bloomington:
add Dryden McKay, G activated from reserve
add Gavin Gould, F activated from reserve
add Mikael Robidoux, F activated from 3-day injured reserve
add Matt Staudacher, D activated from 14-day injured reserve
delete Dustin Manz, F placed on reserve
delete Max Neill, F placed on reserve
delete Renat Dadadzhanov, D placed on 3-day injured reserve
delete Kasimir Kaskisuo, G placed on 14-day injured reserve
Cincinnati:
add Steven MacLean, D activated from reserve
add Ty Voit, F activated from reserve
add Andrew Noel, D activated from 3-day injured reserve
delete Landon Cato, D placed on reserve
delete Rhett Parsons, D placed on reserve
delete Andrew Bruder, F placed on 3-day injured reserve
Fort Wayne:
add Nathaniel Day, G signed amateur tryout
add James Stefan, F activated from reserve
delete Justin Taylor, F placed on reserve
Greenville:
add Mattia Sholl, G activated from reserve
delete Pierce Charleson, G placed on reserve
Idaho:
add Reece Harsch, D activated from reserve
delete Jason Horvath, D placed on reserve
Iowa:
add Louka Henault, D activated from reserve
add Nicholas Blachman, F activated from reserve
add T.J. Walsh, F activated from 3-day injured reserve
delete Andrew McLean, D placed on reserve
delete Yuki Miura, F placed on reserve
delete Will Calverley, F placed on 3-day injured reserve
Kalamazoo:
add Spencer Kennedy, F activated from 14-day injured reserve
delete Davis Codd, F placed on 14-day injured reserve
Norfolk:
delete Nick Niedert, G released as emergency backup goalie
Orlando:
add Tony Follmer, D activated from reserve
delete Kris Myllari, D placed on reserve
Reading:
add Austin Master, F activated from reserve
delete Zach Faremouth, F placed on reserve
Savannah:
add Kyle Jeffers, F activated from 3-day injured reserve
delete Matt Choupani, F placed on reserve
South Carolina:
add Blake Thompson, D activated from reserve
add Jace Isley, F activated from reserve
delete Jacob Graves, D placed on reserve
delete Jackson van de Leest, D placed on reserve
Tulsa:
add Luke Lush, G activated from 3-day injured reserve
delete Vyacheslav Buteyets, G recalled to San Diego by Anaheim
Wheeling:
add Jacob Zab, G added as emergency backup goalie
add Kyle Jackson, F assigned by Wilkes-Barre
add Chrystopher Collin, F activated from reserve
delete David Drake, D placed on reserve
delete Cole Tymkin, F placed on reserve
delete Cole Cameron, D placed on 14-day injured reserve
Wichita:
add Spencer Blackwell, F activated from reserve
delete Matthew Guerra, F placed on reserve
Worcester:
add Alec Cicero, F activated from reserve
add Kabore Dunn, D activated from reserve
add Riley Ginnell, F activated from 14-day injured reserve
delete Jordan Kaplan, F placed on reserve
delete Griffin Loughran, F placed on 3-day injured reserve
delete Tyler Kobryn, F placed on reserve
delete Ryan Dickinson, D moved from 3-day to 14-day injured reserve
