ECHL Transactions - April 6

April 6, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release







Following are the ECHL transactions for Sunday, April 6, 2025:

AMATUER TRYOUT PLAYERS RELEASED (unrestricted free agents):

Fort Wayne:

Tommy Scarfone, G

Wheeling:

Thomas Gale, G

OTHER TRANSACTIONS:

Allen:

add Brett Roloson, F activated from reserve

add Jay Powell, D activated from reserve

delete Cole Fraser, D placed on reserve

delete Brad Morrison, F placed on reserve

Atlanta:

add Eric Neiley, F activated from 3-day injured reserve

delete Randy Hernandez, F placed on reserve

delete Andrew Jarvis, D placed on 3-day injured reserve

Bloomington:

add Dryden McKay, G activated from reserve

add Gavin Gould, F activated from reserve

add Mikael Robidoux, F activated from 3-day injured reserve

add Matt Staudacher, D activated from 14-day injured reserve

delete Dustin Manz, F placed on reserve

delete Max Neill, F placed on reserve

delete Renat Dadadzhanov, D placed on 3-day injured reserve

delete Kasimir Kaskisuo, G placed on 14-day injured reserve

Cincinnati:

add Steven MacLean, D activated from reserve

add Ty Voit, F activated from reserve

add Andrew Noel, D activated from 3-day injured reserve

delete Landon Cato, D placed on reserve

delete Rhett Parsons, D placed on reserve

delete Andrew Bruder, F placed on 3-day injured reserve

Fort Wayne:

add Nathaniel Day, G signed amateur tryout

add James Stefan, F activated from reserve

delete Justin Taylor, F placed on reserve

Greenville:

add Mattia Sholl, G activated from reserve

delete Pierce Charleson, G placed on reserve

Idaho:

add Reece Harsch, D activated from reserve

delete Jason Horvath, D placed on reserve

Iowa:

add Louka Henault, D activated from reserve

add Nicholas Blachman, F activated from reserve

add T.J. Walsh, F activated from 3-day injured reserve

delete Andrew McLean, D placed on reserve

delete Yuki Miura, F placed on reserve

delete Will Calverley, F placed on 3-day injured reserve

Kalamazoo:

add Spencer Kennedy, F activated from 14-day injured reserve

delete Davis Codd, F placed on 14-day injured reserve

Norfolk:

delete Nick Niedert, G released as emergency backup goalie

Orlando:

add Tony Follmer, D activated from reserve

delete Kris Myllari, D placed on reserve

Reading:

add Austin Master, F activated from reserve

delete Zach Faremouth, F placed on reserve

Savannah:

add Kyle Jeffers, F activated from 3-day injured reserve

delete Matt Choupani, F placed on reserve

South Carolina:

add Blake Thompson, D activated from reserve

add Jace Isley, F activated from reserve

delete Jacob Graves, D placed on reserve

delete Jackson van de Leest, D placed on reserve

Tulsa:

add Luke Lush, G activated from 3-day injured reserve

delete Vyacheslav Buteyets, G recalled to San Diego by Anaheim

Wheeling:

add Jacob Zab, G added as emergency backup goalie

add Kyle Jackson, F assigned by Wilkes-Barre

add Chrystopher Collin, F activated from reserve

delete David Drake, D placed on reserve

delete Cole Tymkin, F placed on reserve

delete Cole Cameron, D placed on 14-day injured reserve

Wichita:

add Spencer Blackwell, F activated from reserve

delete Matthew Guerra, F placed on reserve

Worcester:

add Alec Cicero, F activated from reserve

add Kabore Dunn, D activated from reserve

add Riley Ginnell, F activated from 14-day injured reserve

delete Jordan Kaplan, F placed on reserve

delete Griffin Loughran, F placed on 3-day injured reserve

delete Tyler Kobryn, F placed on reserve

delete Ryan Dickinson, D moved from 3-day to 14-day injured reserve

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from April 6, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.