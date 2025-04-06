Heartlanders Fall to Norfolk, 5-3, in Weekend Series Finale

April 6, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

Iowa Heartlanders News Release







Coralville, Iowa - The Iowa Heartlanders outshot the Norfolk Admirals in all three periods, but fell, 5-3, Sunday at Xtream Arena. After a scoreless first, the Admirals broke the game open with goals on back-to-back shots in a 20-second span. Jonny Sorenson notched two goals for the Heartlanders and Matt Hubbarde was Iowa's only other goal scorer. Dante Giannuzzi made 16 saves in the defeat.

Hank Crone opened up the scoring for the Norfolk Admirals at 5:24 of the second period, touching twine from the right face-off circle.

Sorenson notched his first goal on a short-side backhander from the left goalline to cut the Admirals lead to 2-1, assisted by Jules Boscq and Nico Blachman at 18:10 into the second period.

Brady Fleurent scored the next two goals for Norfolk, including one at 19:53 of the second period that made it 3-1.

Sorenson notched his second of the game at 14:01 into the closing frame, touching in the puck behind the skates of Ian Shane to bring the score 4-2.

Connor Fedorek responded with an unassisted goal just over a minute later to take back a three-goal lead and make the score 5-2.

Iowa ended the game with a positive feel. Hubbarde tallied his second professional goal, sending it home from the rogjt post to cut the Admirals' lead to 5-3 in the final minute of the third period.

Shane made 33 saves in the victory.

