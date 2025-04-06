Cyclones Drop Road Contest against the Komets
April 6, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)
Cincinnati Cyclones News Release
Fort Wayne, Ind. - The Cincinnati Cyclones were defeated by the Fort Wayne Komets, 7-0, on Sunday night at the Allen County War Memorial Coliseum. Cincinnati dropped their series finale against the Komets on the road.
The Komets opened up the scoring early with a goal a little over a minute into the contest. Forward James Stefan received the puck and beat Cyclones goalie Pavel Cajan. Stefan's third goal of the season gave the Komets an early 1-0 lead.
Forward Josh Groll scored with 12 minutes left in the opening period, giving the Komets a 2-0 lead. 1:14 later, forward Jack Dugan scored, making it 3-0 Komets. Dugan scored following passes from defenseman Dustyn McFaul and forward Jack Gorniak. His 23rd goal of the season gave Fort Wayne a three-goal lead heading into the second period.
A trio of Komets earned their second points of the night on the next score. Jack Gorniak scored his 16th goal of the season, making it a 4-0 game in favor of the Komets. Jack Gorniak then connected with Brannon McManus on a backdoor feed to score, extending the Komets lead to five with 1:07 left in the second period.
James Stefan scored on a one-timer off feeds from Owen Gallatin and Jack Dugan, who both achieved their second points of the night. Defenseman Cullen Ferguson scored his first goal of the season with 7:19 left in the final period. The Komets would win the contest 7-0.
Netminder Nathaniel Day stopped all 24 shots on goal, recording his first professional win on Sunday night. The Cyclones fell to 2-6-0-0 against the Komets in 2024-25.
The Cyclones will close the regular season with three-straight road games against the Iowa Heartlanders. The first of three meetings starts on Wednesday night at Xtream Arena. Puck drop is scheduled for 8 p.m. ET and can be streamed on FloHockey and the Cyclones Radio Network.
Call (513) 421-PUCK for tickets and more information and stay on top of all the latest team updates and information on Facebook, Twitter (@CincyCyclones), and Instagram, along with our website, www.cycloneshockey.com.
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from April 6, 2025
- Primeau Scores, Purpura Saves 32 in Royals Series Finale Loss to Nailers, 3-1 - Reading Royals
- Cyclones Drop Road Contest against the Komets - Cincinnati Cyclones
- Komets Win Big over Cincinnati 7-0 - Fort Wayne Komets
- K-Wings Comeback Falls Short in Controversial Ending at Bison - Kalamazoo Wings
- Worcester Takes Five of Six Points from Adirondack - Worcester Railers HC
- Bison Win Last Regular Season Home Game - Bloomington Bison
- Swamp Rabbits Drop Back-And-Forth Affair with Rivals - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Steelheads Move into Final Playoff Spot with Fifth Straight Victory, 5-2 at Tulsa - Idaho Steelheads
- Nailers Earn 24th Home Win on Fan Appreciation Day - Wheeling Nailers
- Admirals Capture Weekend Series with Sunday Victory over Iowa - Norfolk Admirals
- Heartlanders Fall to Norfolk, 5-3, in Weekend Series Finale - Iowa Heartlanders
- Stingrays Break Franchise Points Record with 3-2 Victory over the Swamp Rabbits - South Carolina Stingrays
- Thunder Closes Home Schedule with 2-0 Win vs. Allen - Wichita Thunder
- Thunder Down Railers in Overtime, 3-2 - Adirondack Thunder
- Komets Renew Affiliation with Edmonton - Fort Wayne Komets
- ECHL Transactions - April 6 - ECHL
- ECHL Announces Fines, Suspensions - ECHL
- Wichita Plays Final Home Game Today vs. Allen - Wichita Thunder
- Blades Fall Short in Savannah - Florida Everblades
- Francesco Arcuri Records Career-High Five Points as Steelheads Dominate the Americans, 7-2 - Idaho Steelheads
- Gratton Scores Twice, Royals Edge Out Nailers, 5-4 - Reading Royals
- Royals Cap off Weekend Series with Sunday Showdown vs. Nailers - Reading Royals
- Knight Monsters Defeat Grizzlies, 7-0, on Fan Appreciation Night - Utah Grizzlies
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.