Cyclones Drop Road Contest against the Komets

April 6, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

Fort Wayne, Ind. - The Cincinnati Cyclones were defeated by the Fort Wayne Komets, 7-0, on Sunday night at the Allen County War Memorial Coliseum. Cincinnati dropped their series finale against the Komets on the road.

The Komets opened up the scoring early with a goal a little over a minute into the contest. Forward James Stefan received the puck and beat Cyclones goalie Pavel Cajan. Stefan's third goal of the season gave the Komets an early 1-0 lead.

Forward Josh Groll scored with 12 minutes left in the opening period, giving the Komets a 2-0 lead. 1:14 later, forward Jack Dugan scored, making it 3-0 Komets. Dugan scored following passes from defenseman Dustyn McFaul and forward Jack Gorniak. His 23rd goal of the season gave Fort Wayne a three-goal lead heading into the second period.

A trio of Komets earned their second points of the night on the next score. Jack Gorniak scored his 16th goal of the season, making it a 4-0 game in favor of the Komets. Jack Gorniak then connected with Brannon McManus on a backdoor feed to score, extending the Komets lead to five with 1:07 left in the second period.

James Stefan scored on a one-timer off feeds from Owen Gallatin and Jack Dugan, who both achieved their second points of the night. Defenseman Cullen Ferguson scored his first goal of the season with 7:19 left in the final period. The Komets would win the contest 7-0.

Netminder Nathaniel Day stopped all 24 shots on goal, recording his first professional win on Sunday night. The Cyclones fell to 2-6-0-0 against the Komets in 2024-25.

The Cyclones will close the regular season with three-straight road games against the Iowa Heartlanders. The first of three meetings starts on Wednesday night at Xtream Arena. Puck drop is scheduled for 8 p.m. ET and can be streamed on FloHockey and the Cyclones Radio Network.

