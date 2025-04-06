Nailers Earn 24th Home Win on Fan Appreciation Day

WHEELING, WV- The Wheeling Nailers finished off an extremely successful home regular season on Sunday afternoon, as they earned a 3-1 victory over the Reading Royals. Eli Lieffers got the scoring started 30 seconds into the game, and he was joined in the goal column by Gabe Klassen and Mats Lindgren. Taylor Gauthier shut things down on the other end with 34 saves. The win was Wheeling's 24th at home this season, which ties the fourth largest total in team history. The victory was also the 41st overall, which ranks fifth in team history. The Nailers continue to hold a one-point lead over Norfolk for home ice advantage in the opening round of the Kelly Cup Playoffs. Both teams have three games remaining.

The Nailers got the exact start they were looking for, as they opened the scoring just 30 seconds into the match. Peter Laviolette pounded an initial shot on goal from deep on the right side of the ice. While that attempt didn't go in, Eli Lieffers followed up to squeeze the rebound through Vinnie Purpura's legs.

Wheeling continued its strong play in the middle frame to increase the lead. The Nailers got their second power play of the contest in the early stages of the period, and needed only five seconds of the two-minute advantage to cash in. Kyle Jackson delivered the puck into the slot, where Gabe Klassen redirected a shot up and under the crossbar. Mats Lindgren made jaws drop to the floor with Wheeling's third tally at the 16:50 mark. The rookie blueliner danced around Purpura and slipped a one-handed backhander inside of the left post. Logan Pietila collected the lead assist to extend his point streak to seven games, matching the team's season high. Mason Primeau put the Royals on the scoreboard during the final minute of period two by tipping in Gianfranco Cassaro's power play shot.

The scoreboard didn't change in the third period, as the Nailers finished off their 3-1 triumph.

Taylor Gauthier was magnificent again in goal for Wheeling, as he denied 34 of the 35 shots he faced to move into sole possession of second place in team history with 49 career wins. Vinnie Purpura made 32 saves on 35 shots in the defeat for Reading.

The Nailers will play their final three regular season games on the road against the Trois-Rivières Lions on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday at 7:00, 3:00, and 3:00 respectively. Wheeling will then open the Kelly Cup Playoffs with an opening round series against the Norfolk Admirals. The series schedule has yet to be announced, as the two clubs are still battling to determine who will have home ice advantage.

