Komets Win Big over Cincinnati 7-0

April 6, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

Fort Wayne Komets News Release







The Komets returned home to the Coliseum on Sunday and scored seven goals against the Cincinnati Cyclones.

James Stefan started the scoring with his third of the season at 1:10 with assists from Brannon McManus and Owen Gallatin. Next up was rookie Josh Groll, netting his second career goal at 8:00 with helpers from Alex Aleardi and Noah Ganske. The period concluded with Jack Dugan's 23rd of the season from Dustyn McFaul and Jack Gorniak, making it a 3-0 after one period.

In the second period, Gorniak scored his 16th of the season at 9:20 from McManus and Stefan. Gorniak assisted on the Komets' fifth goal as McManus hit the back of the net at 18:53.

In the final frame of the weekend, Stefan potted his second of the game on a power-play at 7:30. The scoring was concluded with Cullen Ferguson netting his first professional goal at 12:41 to make the final score 7-0.

Goaltender Nathaniel Day became the seventh Komet since 1952 to record a shutout in his debut, making 24 saves.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from April 6, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.