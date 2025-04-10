Utah Grizzlies Defenseman Derek Daschke Named First Team All-ECHL

April 10, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

West Valley City, Utah - Utah Grizzlies defenseman Derek Daschke has been named first team A ll-ECHL for the 2024-25 season as determined in a vote of ECHL coaches, broadcasters, media relations directors and media, who were asked to select a goaltender, two defensemen and three forwards.

Daschke is the fou rth Grizzlies defensemen to be named to either the first or second team all-ECHL. He leads Utah in assists (38), points (54), power play goals (9), power play assists (23) and game winning goals (3).

Daschke scored the game winning goal in overtime on November 16, 2024 as Utah won 5-4 at Allen. Daschke also scored an overtime game winner on February 15, 2025 as Utah defeated Idaho 6-5 on Fishing Night at Maverik Center.

The other defenseman on the first team All-ECHL is former Grizzly Kyle Mayhew, who was second team All-ECHL with Utah during the 2023-24 season. 2019-20 Grizzlies forward Ryan Wagner is on the second-team All-ECHL. Wagner is currently playing with the Rapid City Rush.

T he Grizzlies tradition of having high scoring defensemen continues with the 2024-25 season as Daschke is second among league d-men with 16 goals, which matches the total he had with Kalamazoo during the 2023-24 season.

Grizzlies Defensemen With Over 15 Goals in a season

Charle-Edouard D'Astous - 26 (2021-22 season).

Josh Wesley - 18 (2023-24).

Greg Hawgood - 18 (2001-02).

Taylor Richart - 17 (2017-18).

Derek Daschke - 16 (2024-25).

Kyle Mayhew - 15 (2023-24).

Greg Hawgood - 15 (2002-03).

Darcy Werenka - 15 (1999-2000).

Grizzlies Players Named to the All-ECHL Teams

F - Ryan Kinasewich - 2005-06 (Second Team).

F - Ryan Kinasewich - 2009-10 (First Team).

D - Nick Tuzzolino - 2012-13 (Second Team).

F - Caleb Herbert - 2018-19 (First Team).

F - Tim McGauley - 2019-20 (Second Team).

D - Charle-Edouard D'Astous - 2021-22 (First Team).

D - Kyle Mayhew - 2023-24 (Second Team).

D - Derek Daschke - 2024-25 (First Team).

2024-25 All-ECHL First Team

G - Cam Johnson, Florida Everblades

D - Derek Daschke, Utah Grizzlies

D - Kyle Mayhew, Fort Wayne Komets

F - Peter Bates, Wichita Thunder

F - Brandon Hawkins, Toledo Walleye

F - Michal Stinil, Wichita Thunder

2024-25 All-ECHL Second Team

G - Luke Cavallin, Trois-Rivières Lions

D - Dennis Cesana, Savannah Ghost Pirates

D - Connor Welsh, Worcester Railers

F - Cade Borchardt, Kansas City Mavericks

F - Sloan Stanick, Tahoe Knight Monsters

F - Ryan Wagner, Rapid City Rush

