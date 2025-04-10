ECHL Announces Fines, Suspensions

SHREWSBURY, N.J. - The ECHL Department of Player Safety on Thursday announced the following fine and suspensions.

Cincinnati and Iowa fines, suspensions

Cincinnati's Rhett Parsons and Iowa's Nathan Noel have both been suspended for two games and fined undisclosed amounts as a result of their actions in ECHL Game #1006, Cincinnati at Iowa, on April 9.

Both players are fined and suspended as a result of their game misconducts for fighting other than during periods of the game at 20:00 of the second period.

Parsons and Noel will miss the Cincinnati at Iowa games on April 11 and April 12.

Under the terms of the Collective Bargaining Agreement between the ECHL and the Professional Hockey Players' Association, player fines collected by the ECHL are given to the PHPA for its ECHL Player's Hardship Fund.

Additionally, both the Cincinnati and Iowa organizations have been fined undisclosed amounts.

Allen's MacDonald fined, suspended

Allen's Ayden MacDonald has been suspended for one game and fined an undisclosed amount as the result of his actions in ECHL Game #1003, Tulsa at Allen, on April 9.

MacDonald is fined and suspended under Rule #28 - Supplementary Discipline as the result of a boarding infraction at 8:55 of the first period.

MacDonald will miss Allen's game vs. Tulsa on April 11.

