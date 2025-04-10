Connor Welsh Named All-ECHL Second Team Defenseman
April 10, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)
Worcester Railers HC News Release
SHREWSBURY, N.J. - The ECHL on Thursday announced its All-ECHL First and Second Teams for 2024-25 as determined in a vote of ECHL coaches, broadcasters, media relations directors and media, who were asked to select a goaltender, two defensemen and three forwards.
2024-25 All-ECHL First Team
G - Cam Johnson, Florida Everblades (46 gp, 36-6-4, 1.94 GAA, .920 save pct.)
D - Derek Daschke, Utah Grizzlies (63 gp, 16g, 38a, 54 pts.)
D - Kyle Mayhew, Fort Wayne Komets (60 gp, 11g, 41a, 51 pts.)
F - Peter Bates, Wichita Thunder (70 gp, 27g, 49a, 76 pts.)
F - Brandon Hawkins, Toledo Walleye (70 gp, 37g, 52a, 89 pts.)
F - Michal Stinil, Wichita Thunder (61 gp, 25g, 51a, 76 pts.)
2024-25 All-ECHL Second Team
G - Luke Cavallin, Trois-Rivières Lions (37 gp, 19-10-2, 2.13 GAA, .929 save pct.)
D - Dennis Cesana, Savannah Ghost Pirates (52 gp, 14g, 36a, 50 pts.)
D - Connor Welsh, Worcester Railers (70 gp, 8g, 48a, 56 pts.)
F - Cade Borchardt, Kansas City Mavericks (57 gp, 39g, 31a, 70 pts.)
F - Sloan Stanick, Tahoe Knight Monsters (68 gp, 28g, 49a, 77 pts.)
F - Ryan Wagner, Rapid City Rush (70 gp, 28g, 49a, 77 pts.)
Connor Welsh of the Worcester Railers is tied for first among league blueliners with 56 points while he is second with 48 assists. He also is tops among ECHL defensemen with 23 power-play assists and ranks second with 26 power-play points. The third-year defenseman first joined the Railers in a trade with the Trois-Rivières Lions going into the 2023-24 season.
The Halifax, NS native was named an ECHL All-Star for the first time in his career this season while serving as one of the team's two alternate captains. Welsh owns the Railers franchise record in career points and assists by a defenseman (85P, 70A). This season, Welsh has set the single-season franchise record for assists (48A).
