Chyzowski Returns from Manitoba

April 10, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

Norfolk Admirals News Release







NORFOLK, VA - The Norfolk Admirals, proud ECHL affiliates of the Winnipeg Jets and Manitoba Moose, announced today forward Ryan Chyzowski has been assigned to the club from Manitoba.

Chyzowski, 24, returns to the Admirals after playing in eight games with Moose after he was recalled on February 18. He scored his first goal of the year with the Moose on February 28 against Belleville.

The British Columbia native signed with Manitoba in July 2024 and was assigned to the Admirals in October. In his 33 games with Norfolk, he posted 27 points (9g, 18a). In his last nine games in an Admirals' sweater, Chyzowski has posted 15 points (3g, 12a).

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from April 10, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.