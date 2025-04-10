Heartlanders Announce Playoff Dates for First Round Series vs. Fort Wayne
April 10, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)
Iowa Heartlanders News Release
Coralville, Iowa - The Iowa Heartlanders have officially sold out Fan Appreciation Night, pres. by United Iowa Financial, on Saturday, April 12 at 6:00 p.m. vs. Cincinnati! This is the second sellout in Heartlanders history, and the first time the team has sold out a game multiple days in advance! Iowa's first sellout was at last season's Fan Appreciation Night.
Next up for Iowa, make sure you're here for Field of Dreams Night on Friday, Apr. 11 at 7:00 p.m. AND join us for our first-ever Kelly Cup Playoffs appearance as we start the Central Division Semifinals next week against the Fort Wayne Komets. The team will host Game 3 on Mon., Apr. 21 at 7:05 p.m., Game 4 on Tues., Apr. 22 at 7:05 p.m. and Game 5 (if necessary) on Thurs., Apr. 24 at 7:05 p.m. at Xtream Arena. Playoff Tickets are available now by visiting iowaheartlanders.com/playoffs and the links below.
Game 3 vs. FORT WAYNE at Xtream Arena: Monday, April 21 at 7:05 p.m. CT
Game 4 vs. FORT WAYNE at Xtream Arena: Tuesday, April 22 at 7:05 p.m. CT
Game 5 vs. FORT WAYNE at Xtream Arena: Thursday, April 24 at 7:05 p.m. CT ** if necessary
Don't miss an update from the Heartlanders
Follow Iowa Heartlanders social media (@goheartlanders) and don't miss any of the excitement. Sign up here to be notified by text message for team news and updates.
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from April 10, 2025
- ECHL Transactions - April 10 - ECHL
- Chyzowski Returns from Manitoba - Norfolk Admirals
- Heartlanders Announce Playoff Dates for First Round Series vs. Fort Wayne - Iowa Heartlanders
- ECHL Announces Fines, Suspensions - ECHL
- Atlanta Scores First Two Goals, But 'blades Rally for Five Straight for Win - Atlanta Gladiators
- Ryan Wagner Earns All-ECHL Second Team Honors - Rapid City Rush
- Dennis Cesana Earns All-ECHL Second Team Honors - Savannah Ghost Pirates
- Connor Welsh Named All-ECHL Second Team Defenseman - Worcester Railers HC
- Luke Cavallin Named on the All-ECHL Second Team - Trois-Rivieres Lions
- Brandon Hawkins Named to Third Consecutive All-ECHL First Team - Toledo Walleye
- Cade Borchardt Named to the 2024-25 All-ECHL Second Team - Kansas City Mavericks
- All-ECHL First and Second Teams Announced - ECHL
- Utah Grizzlies Defenseman Derek Daschke Named First Team All-ECHL - Utah Grizzlies
- Jacob Hudson Loaned to Springfield Thunderbirds - Maine Mariners
- Cam Johnson Named to 2024-25 All-ECHL First Team - Florida Everblades
- Alexander Suzdalev Reassigned to Hershey - South Carolina Stingrays
- Royals Induct 2013 Kelly Cup Playoffs MVP Riley Gill into Wall of Honor, Show Appreciation to Fans for Fandemonium Night - Reading Royals
- Lions Lose Final Regular-Season Road Game - Trois-Rivieres Lions
- Knight Monsters Lose in Shootout, But Clinch Playoff Berth - Tahoe Knight Monsters
- Royals Comeback Falls Short, Drop Road-Trip Finale against Admirals, 4-3 - Reading Royals
- Fitze and Manning Scored for Utah in 3-2 Loss at Rapid City - Utah Grizzlies
- Mavericks Rally Past Idaho 4-2 Behind Record-Tying Night - Kansas City Mavericks
- Nick Canade and Ryan Gagnon Score in 4-2 Loss vs. Kansas City - Idaho Steelheads
- Wagner Sets Assist Record, Torchia Records First Win as Rush Down Utah 3-2 - Rapid City Rush
- Ghost Pirates Announce First-Ever Team Award Winners - Savannah Ghost Pirates
- Tyler Poulsen Scores Hat Trick as Oilers Top Allen in Largest Win of Season - Tulsa Oilers
- Heartlanders Announce Playoff Dates for First Round Series vs. Fort Wayne - Iowa Heartlanders
- Fuel Roll Bison in Final Regular Season Matchup - Indy Fuel
- Americans Fall to Tulsa 8-1 - Allen Americans
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Iowa Heartlanders Stories
- Heartlanders Announce Playoff Dates for First Round Series vs. Fort Wayne
- Heartlanders Announce Playoff Dates for First Round Series vs. Fort Wayne
- Heartlanders Fall to Norfolk, 5-3, in Weekend Series Finale
- Heartlanders Offense Gets Shots, But Can't Break Shane in 1-0 Defeat
- Heartlanders Rally to Win First Game Against Norfolk, 4-3 (OT)