Heartlanders Announce Playoff Dates for First Round Series vs. Fort Wayne

April 10, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

Coralville, Iowa - The Iowa Heartlanders have officially sold out Fan Appreciation Night, pres. by United Iowa Financial, on Saturday, April 12 at 6:00 p.m. vs. Cincinnati! This is the second sellout in Heartlanders history, and the first time the team has sold out a game multiple days in advance! Iowa's first sellout was at last season's Fan Appreciation Night.

Next up for Iowa, make sure you're here for Field of Dreams Night on Friday, Apr. 11 at 7:00 p.m. AND join us for our first-ever Kelly Cup Playoffs appearance as we start the Central Division Semifinals next week against the Fort Wayne Komets. The team will host Game 3 on Mon., Apr. 21 at 7:05 p.m., Game 4 on Tues., Apr. 22 at 7:05 p.m. and Game 5 (if necessary) on Thurs., Apr. 24 at 7:05 p.m. at Xtream Arena. Playoff Tickets are available now by visiting iowaheartlanders.com/playoffs and the links below.

Game 3 vs. FORT WAYNE at Xtream Arena: Monday, April 21 at 7:05 p.m. CT

Game 4 vs. FORT WAYNE at Xtream Arena: Tuesday, April 22 at 7:05 p.m. CT

Game 5 vs. FORT WAYNE at Xtream Arena: Thursday, April 24 at 7:05 p.m. CT ** if necessary

