Wagner Sets Assist Record, Torchia Records First Win as Rush Down Utah 3-2

April 10, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

(RAPID CITY, S.D.)- In a memorable night in more ways than one, the Rapid City Rush defeated the Utah Grizzlies, 3-2, at The Monument Ice Arena on Wednesday.

Ryan Wagner entered this final series of the season just three assists shy of passing Alex Aleardi for the Rush's ECHL-era single-season assists record. He collected three apples in the first two periods to set the record. All three of his assists were primaries. Wagner now has 49 assists this season.

The Rapid City captain is also three points away from breaking Aleardi's single-season points record and becoming the first ECHL-era 80-point scorer in Rush history.

Deni Goure buried a two-on-zero goal seven minutes into the first period to open the scoring. After Utah struck twice early in the second to gain the lead, the Rush took it back with power play goals from Bennett and Smedsrud.

With the offensive side of the puck taken care of, the attention turned to defense in the third period. The Rush held a 3-2 lead for the entirety of the final period thanks to tremendous goaltending from Nathan Torchia. Starting just his second professional game and his first at home, Torchia made 19 third-period saves- and 44 in the game- to notch his first pro win. He was named first star of the game.

The victory brings the Rush back above .500 and surpasses last season's win total. Rapid City has picked up 18 home wins with two more opportunities before the finish line. After an off day Thursday, the Rush and Grizzlies rematch on Friday.

Next game: Friday, April 11 vs. Utah. 7:05 p.m. MDT puck drop from The Monument Ice Arena.

