Brandon Hawkins Named to Third Consecutive All-ECHL First Team

April 10, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

(Toledo, OH) - The Toledo Walleye and the ECHL are proud to announce that forward Brandon Hawkins has been named to the 2024-25 All-ECHL First Team.

Hawkins claims All-ECHL First Team honors for the third consecutive season. Entering Thursday, the Macomb, Michigan native leads the ECHL with his 89 points, 52 assists, and 333 shots on goal. His 37 goals are second in the league, and his 12 power play goals are tied for second-most in the league. Along with his 89 points, he has racked up 40 penalty minutes and a +21.

"The Mayor" seems destined to add another ECHL MVP award to his trophy case, and he has continued to topple records and milestones throughout the season. Hawkins has claimed the Walleye records for goals and power play goals, as well as crossing the 400 professional point milestone and 300 ECHL games played.

Hawkins has totaled 399 points (190g-209a) in 342 career ECHL games with Toledo, Fort Wayne, and Wheeling while adding seven points (3g-4a) in 28 career American Hockey League games with Wilkes-Barre/Scranton, Rochester, Cleveland and Chicago.

In addition to his counting stats, Hawkins has padded his career accolade list quite well. He is a Kelly Cup champion (2021, Fort Wayne), a three-time ECHL All-Star selection, as well as being named captain of the 2023-24 ECHL Team, and the reigning Most Valuable Player after a season that saw him post 40 goals and 93 total points, both the top of the league. Hawkins also has sliced through the Toledo record books since joining the team for the 2021-22 season. "The Mayor" as he is known in T-Town, holds the franchise records for goals (151), power play goals (52), game-winning goals (26), unassisted goals (11), first goals (24), and shots (1,274).

Prior to turning pro, Hawkins tallied 108 points (46g-62a) in 141 career collegiate games with Bowling Green State University and Northeastern University. Hawkins highlighted his amateur career with a Hockey East Championship and being named to the Hockey East All-Tournament Team with Northeastern during the 2018-19 season. Hawkins also made the WCHA All-Rookie Team with Bowling Green State during the 2014-15 season. Hawkins also won the NAHL Rookie of the Year and made the NAHL All-Rookie First Team with Texas during the 2012-13 season after leading the NAHL in goals with 35.

