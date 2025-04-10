Brandon Hawkins Named to Third Consecutive All-ECHL First Team
April 10, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)
Toledo Walleye News Release
(Toledo, OH) - The Toledo Walleye and the ECHL are proud to announce that forward Brandon Hawkins has been named to the 2024-25 All-ECHL First Team.
Hawkins claims All-ECHL First Team honors for the third consecutive season. Entering Thursday, the Macomb, Michigan native leads the ECHL with his 89 points, 52 assists, and 333 shots on goal. His 37 goals are second in the league, and his 12 power play goals are tied for second-most in the league. Along with his 89 points, he has racked up 40 penalty minutes and a +21.
"The Mayor" seems destined to add another ECHL MVP award to his trophy case, and he has continued to topple records and milestones throughout the season. Hawkins has claimed the Walleye records for goals and power play goals, as well as crossing the 400 professional point milestone and 300 ECHL games played.
Hawkins has totaled 399 points (190g-209a) in 342 career ECHL games with Toledo, Fort Wayne, and Wheeling while adding seven points (3g-4a) in 28 career American Hockey League games with Wilkes-Barre/Scranton, Rochester, Cleveland and Chicago.
In addition to his counting stats, Hawkins has padded his career accolade list quite well. He is a Kelly Cup champion (2021, Fort Wayne), a three-time ECHL All-Star selection, as well as being named captain of the 2023-24 ECHL Team, and the reigning Most Valuable Player after a season that saw him post 40 goals and 93 total points, both the top of the league. Hawkins also has sliced through the Toledo record books since joining the team for the 2021-22 season. "The Mayor" as he is known in T-Town, holds the franchise records for goals (151), power play goals (52), game-winning goals (26), unassisted goals (11), first goals (24), and shots (1,274).
Prior to turning pro, Hawkins tallied 108 points (46g-62a) in 141 career collegiate games with Bowling Green State University and Northeastern University. Hawkins highlighted his amateur career with a Hockey East Championship and being named to the Hockey East All-Tournament Team with Northeastern during the 2018-19 season. Hawkins also made the WCHA All-Rookie Team with Bowling Green State during the 2014-15 season. Hawkins also won the NAHL Rookie of the Year and made the NAHL All-Rookie First Team with Texas during the 2012-13 season after leading the NAHL in goals with 35.
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from April 10, 2025
- Dennis Cesana Earns All-ECHL Second Team Honors - Savannah Ghost Pirates
- Connor Welsh Named All-ECHL Second Team Defenseman - Worcester Railers HC
- Luke Cavallin Named on the All-ECHL Second Team - Trois-Rivieres Lions
- Brandon Hawkins Named to Third Consecutive All-ECHL First Team - Toledo Walleye
- Cade Borchardt Named to the 2024-25 All-ECHL Second Team - Kansas City Mavericks
- All-ECHL First and Second Teams Announced - ECHL
- Utah Grizzlies Defenseman Derek Daschke Named First Team All-ECHL - Utah Grizzlies
- Jacob Hudson Loaned to Springfield Thunderbirds - Maine Mariners
- Cam Johnson Named to 2024-25 All-ECHL First Team - Florida Everblades
- Alexander Suzdalev Reassigned to Hershey - South Carolina Stingrays
- Royals Induct 2013 Kelly Cup Playoffs MVP Riley Gill into Wall of Honor, Show Appreciation to Fans for Fandemonium Night - Reading Royals
- Lions Lose Final Regular-Season Road Game - Trois-Rivieres Lions
- Knight Monsters Lose in Shootout, But Clinch Playoff Berth - Tahoe Knight Monsters
- Royals Comeback Falls Short, Drop Road-Trip Finale against Admirals, 4-3 - Reading Royals
- Fitze and Manning Scored for Utah in 3-2 Loss at Rapid City - Utah Grizzlies
- Mavericks Rally Past Idaho 4-2 Behind Record-Tying Night - Kansas City Mavericks
- Nick Canade and Ryan Gagnon Score in 4-2 Loss vs. Kansas City - Idaho Steelheads
- Wagner Sets Assist Record, Torchia Records First Win as Rush Down Utah 3-2 - Rapid City Rush
- Ghost Pirates Announce First-Ever Team Award Winners - Savannah Ghost Pirates
- Tyler Poulsen Scores Hat Trick as Oilers Top Allen in Largest Win of Season - Tulsa Oilers
- Heartlanders Announce Playoff Dates for First Round Series vs. Fort Wayne - Iowa Heartlanders
- Fuel Roll Bison in Final Regular Season Matchup - Indy Fuel
- Americans Fall to Tulsa 8-1 - Allen Americans
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.