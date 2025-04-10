Cam Johnson Named to 2024-25 All-ECHL First Team

April 10, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

ESTERO, Fla. - The ECHL announced today that Cam Johnson has been named to the 2024-25 Al-ECHL First Team.

Johnson, 30, receives this honor for the first time in his career. The Troy, Michigan native leads the ECHL with 36 wins this season, with a 36-6-3-1 record and .920 save percentage in 46 games this season. He also leads the league in minutes played (2,788) and goals against average (1.94) this year, while holding a share of the shutout lead with five, alongside Jack LaFontaine of the Kansas City Mavericks and Ben Kraws of the Idaho Steelheads.

This is the first regular season award Johnson has won in the ECHL. The three-time Kelly Cup Champion has been the Blades backbone over their threepeat run, winning the June. M. Kelly Trophy as playoff MVP in 2022 and 2023. He also won an NCAA National Championship in 2016 at the University of North Dakota.

Johnson is the only player on the All-ECHL First Team from the Eastern Conference. He is the first Everblade to earn this award since John McCarron in 2021. Alex Kilewas on the team last year as a member of the Maine Mariners.

2024-25 All-ECHL First Team

G: Cam Johnson, Florida Everblades: 46 GP, 36-6-3-1, 1.94 GAA, .920 SP, 5 shutouts (1st)

D: Derek Daschke, Utah Grizzlies: 63 GP, 16 goals, 38 assists, 54 points, 24 PIM (1st)

D: Kyle Mayhew, Fort Wayne Komets: 60 GP, 11 goals, 41 assists, 52 points, 10 PIM (1st)*

F: Peter Bates, Wichita Thunder: 70 GP, 27 goals, 49 assists, 76 points, 10 PIM (1st)

F: Brandon Hawkins, Toledo Walleye: 70 GP, 37 goals, 52 assists, 89 points, 40 PIM (3rd)

F: Michal Stinil, Wichita Thunder: 61 GP, 25 goals, 51 assists, 76 points, 53 PIM (1st)

*Mayhew made the Second Team roster in 2024

2024-25 All-ECHL Second Team

G: Luke Cavallin, Trois-Rivières Lions: 32 GP, 19-10-1-1, 2.13 GAA,.929 SP, 3 shutouts (1st)

D: Dennis Cesana, Savannah Ghost Pirates: 52 GP, 14 goals, 36 assists, 50 points, 12 PIM (1st)

D: Connor Welsh, Worcester Railers: 70 GP, 8 goals, 48 assists, 56 points, 41 PIM (1st)

F: Cade Borchardt, Kansas City Mavericks: 57 GP, 39 goals, 31 assists, 70 points, 24 PIM (1st)

F: Sloan Stanick, Tahoe Knight Monsters: 68 GP, 28 goals, 49 assists, 77 points, 24 PIM (1st)

F: Ryan Wagner, Rapid City Rush: 70 GP, 28 goals, 49 assists, 77 points, 47 PIM (1st)

