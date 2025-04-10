Lions Lose Final Regular-Season Road Game

April 10, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

Trois-Rivieres Lions News Release







Portland, Maine - (Montreal Canadiens affiliate) Lions de Trois-Rivières suffered a 4-1 defeat at the hands of the (Boston Bruins affiliate) Maine Mariners on Wednesday night in Portland.

The Lions started the game off on the right, um, foot, when Isaac Dufort's pass towards the Maine goal deflected off the skate of a Mariners defender, giving Trois-Rivières a 1-0 lead at 2:42. Meanwhile, at the opposite end of the ice Lions' netminder Hunter Jones stopped all five shots he faced in the opening period.

The Lions weren't as fortunate in the second period and the Mariners took advantage of the opportunity. Maine's Sebastian Vidmar scored on the power play at 14:34 to even the score at 1-1, and then Brooklyn Kalmikov found himself alone in the slot at 18:20 to give the Mariners a 2-1 lead after 40 minutes of play.

The Mariners extended their lead in the third period to 4-1 with two goals within the span of a minute, starting with a Xander Lamppa marker at 4:59. The fourth goal, scored by Linus Hemstrom at 5:38, led to Jones being replaced by Joe Vrbetic. There was no further scoring by either team in the game.

The Lions' final three games of the regular season will be at Colisée Vidéotron where they will play host to the (Pittsburgh Penguins affiliate) Wheeling Nailers. It will be Wheeling's first-ever appearance in Trois-Rivières.

