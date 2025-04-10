Mavericks Rally Past Idaho 4-2 Behind Record-Tying Night

April 10, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

INDEPENDENCE, MO - The Kansas City Mavericks erased a two-goal deficit and stormed back to defeat the Idaho Steelheads 4-2 on Wednesday night at Idaho Central Arena.

Trailing 2-0 after the first period, Kansas City responded with four unanswered goals, including two from Cade Borchardt, who is now tied with Patrick Curry for the most goals in a single season in Mavericks franchise historywith 39.

Jack LaFontaine earned the win in goal, stopping 25 of 27 shots, including a perfect second and third period to backstop the comeback.

Borchardt got Kansas City on the board at 6:05 of the second, finishing off a play from Max Andreev and Casey Carreau. Marcus Crawford tied it at 16:44 with help from Carreau and Andreev, who each recorded their second assist of the game.

In the third, Jackson Berezowski buried the go-ahead goal at 4:31, assisted by Damien Giroux and Zack Trott, and Borchardt sealed the win with an empty-netter at 18:30, tying Curry's 2023-24 mark of 39 goals.

Kansas City continues its final regular-season series Friday night with another matchup against the Idaho Steelheads, puck drop set for 8:10 p.m. CT.

