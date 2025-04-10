Jacob Hudson Loaned to Springfield Thunderbirds
April 10, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)
Maine Mariners News Release
PORTLAND, ME - Maine Mariners forward Jacob Hudson was loaned to the American Hockey League's Springfield Thunderbirds on Thursday. Hudson, who is in his first full professional season will look to make his AHL debut.
Hudson, 24, is a native of Antigonish, NS and signed with the Mariners as a free agent last summer. Making his professional debut last season for the South Carolina Stingrays, he had 13 ECHL games under his belt before putting on a Mariners sweater. This season, in 61 games for Maine, Hudson has 38 points (15 goals, 23 assists). Since March 8th, Hudson has points in 10 of 12 games, with 15 points (8 goals, 7 assists) in that span.
Prior to turning pro, Hudson played three seasons at St. Francis Xavier (USports) and parts of five seasons in the Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League with the Moncton Wildcats. Hudson wore a letter for three seasons in Moncton, including the captaincy in 2020-21.
The Mariners finish the regular season with three games against the Adirondack Thunder, beginning Friday and Saturday in Glens Falls, NY, both 7 PM faceoffs. The regular season finale is Sunday afternoon at 3 PM at the Cross Insurance Arena and is "Fan Appreciation Night," presented by Venture Solar. Single game tickets are available at MarinersOfMaine.com or at the Hammond Lumber Company Box Office inside the Cross Insurance Arena. For more information on group discounts or 2025-26 season ticket packages, fans can call 833-GO-MAINE, go to MarinersOfMaine.com, or visit the Mariners front office at 94 Free Street in Portland.
